Lalita Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival that is dedicated to Goddess Lalita, who is one of the ten Maha Vidyas. It is said that devotees who observe a fast on this day are blessed with abundance and good luck by the Goddess. It is believed that Lalita Maa blesses her devotees on this day if they worship her with full devotion and dedication. Lalita Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Magha month. This year, Lalita Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Devotees fast on this day and observe the Lalita Devi Jayanti Vrat with great devotion. As Lalita Jayanti 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the date, significance and the celebrations related to this day. February 2024 Holidays Calendar: From Basant Panchami and Valentine's Day; Complete List of Important Dates in This Month.

Lalita Jayanti 2024 Date

Lalita Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Lalita Jayanti Significance

According to religious scriptures, Mata Lalita is considered to be the third Mahavidya among the Dus Mahavidyas, hence the day holds immense importance for Hindus. It is said that if Lalita Jayanti is observed with full rituals, then Goddess Lalita is pleased and blesses the devotees with happiness and prosperity. According to legends, Goddess Lalita was born on this day to kill a demon named Bhanda. This demon was born out of the ashes of Kamdev. Skandamata and Lord Shiva are also worshipped along with Ma Lalita Devi on this day. When Is Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024? Know Magh Purnima Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the Revered Saint.

Lalita Jayanti Celebrations

On Lalita Jayanti, devotees seek the blessings of Lalita Devi for spiritual growth, prosperity, and overall well-being. The mention of Mata Lalita is in the Devi Purana. On this day, fairs are organized in different places and thousands of devotees throng in Ma Lalita Devi temples. Devotees also perform special pujas and recite sacred texts such as the Lalita Sahasranama (the thousand names of Lalita Devi) or chant hymns and mantras dedicated to the Goddess.

