Navratri is an auspicious festival celebrated with grand festivities across India. The festival is known by different names in different regions, hence the customs and traditions also change. However, some practices remain the same everywhere, like applying Mehendi on palms. Women make henna patterns on their hands as it is considered auspicious during the festival. On Navratri 2020, we bring to you last-minute Mehendi designs to prepare for the celebrations. These latest henna designs are easy and won't take a lot of time. If you are planning to dress up for the festive occasion, then these beautiful designs on your palm will make it look beautiful. Navratri 2020 Dates & List of Colours PDF Free Download Online: Full Schedule of Navratri And 9 Colours to Wear on Each Day of the Festival Celebrating Goddess Durga.

Navratri 2020 begins on October 17 and lasts till October 25, the nine days are filled with celebratory events. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, certain festivities are cancelled but the celebratory mode will continue. You can make the Mehendi designs on your palm as per your convenience. While some chooses to make it only the back of their hand, some women prefer to apply the designs on their entire hand. Check out the quick Mehendi designs below and get prepared for the celebrations. Happy Navratri 2020 HD Images And Durga Puja Wallpapers For Free Download: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories And Messages to Send on The Auspicious Festival.

Navratri 2020 Mehendi Design:

Navratri Design For Backhand:

Simple Navratri Mehendi Design:

While these are easy Mehendi designs to apply on palms, you can use your creativity to add or remove an element. Also, keeping the wet design on your palms for longer duration can make the patterns darker once they are dried. If you do not want to put a design on your complete palm, then you can make the designs just in the centre of your palm also. We hope you have a great time applying Mehendi. Happy Navratri!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).