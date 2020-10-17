The nine-day fun-filled festivity of Navratri will be celebrated from October 17 and go on till October 25. Navratri celebrates Goddess Shakti and all her different avatars and the celebration of Sharada Navaratri 2020 is sure to be unique and something to cherish. Navratri is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Hindus across the world and reminds people of the crucial lesson that good always wins over evil. Navratri celebrations are often accompanied by Happy Navaratri 2020 wishes and messages, Images of Goddess Durga, Sharada Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, that are shared online. Navratri 2020 Ghatasthapana Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Navratri With WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings on Kalash Sthapana Time.

Navratri celebrations are observed four times throughout the year, at the beginning of every new season. However, the Navratri that we celebrate in the month of Sharad or Sharada Navaratri is said to be the most significant celebration of the four. It celebrates the onset of autumn and signifies the victor of Goddess Durga against the demon Mahishasur. The manner of celebration of Navratri differs from state to state, however, the festivities remain constant. Navratri 2020 Dates & List of Colours PDF Free Download Online: Full Schedule of Navratri And 9 Colours to Wear on Each Day of the Festival Celebrating Goddess Durga.

While people in the western parts of the country bring in this festival with dance and songs with Garba and elaborate Dandiay celebrations, the East celebrates Navratri during the 5-day Durga Puja, which will begin on October 22 this year. In North India, people often celebrate the end of Navratri as the victory of Lord Ram against Ravana (also known as Dussehra). People in South India bring in this grand festivity by decorating and showcasing various dolls and idols of different gods in their step-ladders, in a festive tradition called Bommai Golu. Happy Navratri 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Mata Rani Photos, Facebook Status and Messages to Wish on Navaratri Festival.

As we prepare to celebrate Navratri 2020, here are some Happy Navaratri 2020 wishes and messages, Images of Goddess Durga to send your loved ones. You can also download Sharada Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Sticker from PlayStore that you can share with your friends and family.

The celebration of Navratri this year is sure to be mostly confined to our own tight circles. Whether it is enjoying virtual Garba parties or socially-distanced meetings with friends and family, people are all set to adapt and continue to celebrate the zeal of this festival. Navratri celebrated the nine different avatars of Goddess Shakti and how she conquers all evil in the end. We hope that this blessed time finally brings with it a ray of hope that we all need. Happy Navratri.

