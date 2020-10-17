Navratri is a nine-day long Hindu festival celebrated with grand celebrations in the country. Devotees of Goddess Durga observe fast and celebrate the festival. Navratri 2020 begins on October 17 and ends on October 25. Each day represents a particular colour and devotees wear clothes of that particular shade. As Navratri 2020 begins, we bring to you the complete list of dates and day-wise colour to celebrate the festival. The occasion also celebrates Navdurga in which nine colours are dedicated to nine forms of Durga which are worshipped. Devotees wear the colour of the occasion and worship the forms of Durga. You can download the below free PDF file with Navratri full dates and day-wise colours for more details.

The festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year—Chaitra Navratri occurs during the springtime and Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri is celebrated ahead of the autumn. The festival begins with Ghatasthapana to invoke the Goddess which is to be held on Day 1 of the Navratri puja i.e on October 17, 2020, on which Goddess Shailputri will be worshipped. Meanwhile, the five-day-long Durga Puja which is also of great importance in the West Bengal and some other regions, is also observed. It is widely celebrated across countries. The festival begins from October 22 to 26 respectively. Durga Puja 2020 Special: Why Do Bengali Married Women Wear ‘Lal Paad Shada Saree’ During Pujo? Here’s What the Traditional Attire Actually Signifies.

The flow of colours which is worn by devotees every year changes. The nine-day colour scheme is based on the day Navratri festival begins and the rest of the colours fall in place. Here is the complete list - Navratri Day 1 colour is Grey (Date: October 17 - Saturday), Navratri Day 2 colour is Orange (Date: October 18 - Sunday), Navratri Day 3 is white (Date: October 19 - Monday), Navratri Day 4 is red (Date: October 20 - Tuesday), Navratri Day 5 is Royal Blue (Date: October 21 - Wednesday), Navratri Day 6 is Yellow (Date: October 22 - Thursday), Navratri Day 7 is Green (Date: October 23 - Friday), Navratri Day 8 is Peacock Green (Date: October 24 - Saturday), Navratri Day 9 is purple (Date: October 25 - Sunday). Navratri and Durga Puja: What Is the Difference? From Rituals & Idols to Bhog & Shubh Muhurat, Here's What Varies The Two Celebrations That Share The Same Spirit.

Nine forms of the Goddesses are worshipped during the occasion and prayers are dedicated for them on each day that includes Shailputri Puja on the first day, Brahmacharini Puja on the second day, Chandraghanta Puja on the third day, Kushmanda Puja on the fourth day, Skandamata Puja on the fifth day, Katyayini Puja on the sixth day, Kaalratri Puja on the seventh day, Mahagauri Puja on the eighth day and Siddhidatri Puja and on the ninth day.

Complete Navratri 2020 Colours Table With Dates, Days and Navadurga Puja

Sr. No. Date Day Navratri Days Colour Devi Puja 1. 17th October 2020 Saturday Navratri Day 1 Grey Shailputri Puja 2. 18th October 2020 Sunday Navratri Day 2 Orange Brahmacharini Puja 3. 19th October 2020 Monday Navratri Day 3 White Chandraghanta Puja 4. 20th October 2020 Tuesday Navratri Day 4 Red Kushmanda Puja 5. 21st October 2020 Wednesday Navratri Day 5 Royal Blue Skandamata Puja 6. 22nd October 2020 Thursday Navratri Day 6 Yellow Katyayini Puja 7. 23rd October 2020 Friday Navratri Day 7 Green Kaalratri Puja 8. 24th October 2020 Saturday Navratri Day 8 Peacock Green Mahagauri Puja 9. 25th October 2020 Sunday Navratri Day 9 Purple Siddhidatri Puja

The last day of Navratri festival is celebrated as Vijayadashmi or Dussehra. In some regions of the country, the day is celebrated as Garba and Dandiya. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated by following varying customs and traditions. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations have been curtailed this year, but there will still be some festivities. We wish everyone a Happy Navratri!

