"Govatsa Dwadashi" is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in various parts of India, particularly in the northern regions. The term "Govatsa" is a combination of "go" (cow) and "vatsa" (calf). On this day, Rangoli designs are made as a visual expression of devotion and gratitude toward these gentle creatures. It typically features intricate designs and patterns, often depicting cows and calves in various artistic forms. The use of vibrant colours, flower petals, and sometimes even small diyas (oil lamps) adds to the visual appeal of the rangoli. As you observe Govatsa Dwadashi 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a collection of rangoli designs that you can try on an auspicious day.

It falls on the twelfth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, which usually occurs in October or November on the Gregorian calendar. Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 will be observed on Thursday, November 9. This festival is dedicated to the veneration of cows and their calves, emphasizing their sacred and revered status in Hindu culture.

Making rangoli is a family or community activity where all members participate in its design. The rangoli is often drawn outside the entrance of homes, in courtyards, or in public spaces as an expression of respect for cows and their role in providing sustenance and nourishment. It's a way to show appreciation for these animals and the values of compassion, respect, and non-violence they represent in Hinduism. Here is a collection of rangoli designs you can try as you celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi 2023.

Rangoli Designs for Govatsa Dwadashi 2023

Rangoli is not only a work of art but also a symbol of the cultural and spiritual significance of cows and their calves in Hindu tradition. It reminds people of the importance of coexistence, reverence for all living beings, and the principles of ahimsa (non-violence) that are deeply ingrained in the culture. The act of creating this rangoli serves as a form of devotion and a visual representation of the harmony between humans and animals.

