Kushinagar, August 28: A tragic incident struck Kushinagar’s Tamkuhiraj town when a 23-year-old artist, portraying Lord Shiva during the Dol Mela, lost his life after being electrocuted. The victim, identified as Rambahal of Belwa village, was performing on a tractor-trolley stage organized by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Akhara. The tableau was part of a grand religious celebration featuring dancers and performers dressed as deities.

Eyewitnesses and viral video footage revealed that Rambahal, known for his energetic performances, was dancing enthusiastically on the DJ-powered moving stage. Exhausted, he sat on an iron pipe attached to the structure, unaware that it was electrified, likely due to faulty wiring or contact with an overhead power line. The moment he touched it, he received a severe electric shock and collapsed. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Chengalpattu: Woman Collapses and Dies While Dancing at Wedding Reception During Singer Velmurugan’s Performance; Video Goes Viral.

Young Artist Playing Lord Shiva Dies of Electrocution at Kushinagar Dol Mela

In UP's Kushinagar, a man playing the role of Lord Shiva in a street play collapsed and died. pic.twitter.com/sImLkNWhbD — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 28, 2025

Fellow performers rushed to his aid, attempting to pull him away as panic spread among the crowd. Police officers at the mela immediately shifted him to Tamkuhiraj Community Health Center, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Akanksha Mishra and local police officials, including Station In-Charge Sushil Kumar Shukla, reached the hospital promptly. His body has been sent for postmortem to confirm the exact cause. Death Caught on Camera in Lucknow: 25-Year-Old Lawyer Dies of Sudden Heart Attack While Walking in Court Premises (Watch Video).

Rambahal, the youngest of three brothers, had been part of cultural events for over a decade. Forced to quit school after class 10 due to financial constraints, he joined the Hariom Hindustani Orchestra Group to support his family. His father, a mason, relied heavily on him for livelihood. His untimely death has cast a shadow of grief over his family and the local community, which remembers him as a passionate and talented performer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2025 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).