Saptami Mahapuja is celebrated on the seventh day of Navratri. It is also called Maha Saptami Puja as on this day, the 7th form of Maa Durga is invoked in the morning with Navpatrika Puja. On this day a bunch is made by mixing nine types of leaves and prayers are offered to Maa Durga. The entire festival of Durga Puja is celebrated for 10 days and each day holds its own significance. The last four days are celebrated with great pomp and fervour in West Bengal. Hindus worship the nine form of Maa Durga during each day of Navratri and on Saptami traditional rituals such as Kola Bou Puja is observed. This year Navpatrika will be worshiped on October 12, 2021. For Saptami Maha puja celebrations you can exchange tonnes of festive greetings with family and friends. We bring you a beautiful collection of Subho Saptami images, Maha Saptami HD images, Subho Maha Saptami HD wallpapers, Happy Durga Puja 2021 greetings, SMS in Bengali, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and so much more.

Mahapuja celebrated on the seventh day of Navratri, also known as Mahasaptami, sees the nine leaves considered to be the form of Maa Durga worshipped on this day. Maa Durga is bathed in the Ganga or any holy river water during the sunrise on the day of Navapatrika. It is also known as Mahasanan. The leaves or plants are tied with yellow thread to the twigs of white Aparajita plants. Many people search for Maha Saptami 2021 date and time, along with Maha Saptami images, Maha Saptami Durga Puja 2021, Maha Saptami wishes, Maha Saptami 2021 pic, Maha Saptami 2021 photo, Maha Saptami 2021 image, Subho Saptami wishes 2021, Subho Saptami image, Subho Saptami quotes, Subho Saptami image download, and Subho Saptami wishes in Bengali, and more.

Maha Saptami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Let's celebrate the day with colourful stickers. You can download Maha Saptami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. You can send these Durga Maa stickers, Mahishasur Mardini photos, Devi Durga mantra WhatsApp Stickers and so much more to celebrate this auspicious day.

Subho Saptami 2021 to you and your family! It is believed that on this day, a mirror is placed in front of the idol of Goddess Durga and the image of Goddess Durga falling on it is bathed. We wish you celebrate the day happily with your friends and family.

