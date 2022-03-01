Maha Shivratri 2022 falls on Tuesday, March 1. It is a significant and auspicious Hindu festival celebrated to honour Lord Shiva across the country. Devotees of Lord Shiva wish each other on the celebration with beautiful greetings and messages. Here's a collection with special Maha Shivratri messages in Telugu text, Maha Shivaratri Subhakankshalu images, Maha Shivaratri Subhakankshalu quotes, Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 greetings, Mahashivratri images, Mahashivratri wishes, SMS, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes and a lot more to celebrate the day with family and friends.

People observe fast and worship Lord Shiva on the festival day. They also visit Shiva temples on this day. The name also refers to the night when Lord Shiva performs a cosmic dance. People wish their friends and relatives by sending them Happy Maha Shivratri messages. As you celebrate Maha Shivratri 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Lord Shiva images and messages that you can download and send to one and all.

Maha Shivratri has served as a historic confluence of artists for annual dance festivals at major Hindu temples like Konark, Khajuraho, Pattadakal, Modhera and Chidambaram. The event is known as Natyanjali, which means worship through dance. According to a legend in the Shaivism tradition, Mahashivratri is the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. As you celebrate Lord Shiva's night of the dance, here are WhatsApp status messages, photos, wishes, greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to your family and friends on this auspicious day.

According to a legend, this is the night when Lord Shiva and Parvati got married. The festival is celebrated widely in all parts of India. Shobha Yatra, jagrans and Maha Shivratri melas are organised in different states to celebrate the day. Here are some beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to all your friends to wish them Happy Maha Shivratri 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Maha Shivratri 2022!

