Happy Maha Shivratri 2022! This year, Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 1, 2022. Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati got married on the day of Mahashivratri and this festival is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Falgun. On this day people try to please Lord Bholenath with full faith and devotion. Things that are liked by Lord Bholenath such as bhang, dhatura, belpatra and aak flowers are offered. Devotees visit the Shiva temples across the country and Shiva devotees stand in lines from morning itself to have darshan of Lord Shiva. In such a situation, people observing the fast of Shivratri should follow the necessary laws and regulations as well. When is Maha Shivratri 2022? Know Date, Shivaratri Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance And Everything About The Auspicious Lord Shiva Festival.

It is believed that the marriage of Shiva and Parvati took place on the day of Mahashivratri and therefore on the day of Mahashivratri, devotees go to the Shiva temple and do Jalabhishek and Rudrabhishek. To celebrate the day we can share positive quotes and wishes with each other. We have for you a collection of the latest Maha Shivratri 2022 wishes, Happy Maha Shivratri images, Maha Shivratri 2022 greetings, Bholenath images, Baba Bholenath HD wallpapers, Lord Shiva GIFs, Maha Shivratri SMS, Maha Shivratri photos and messages for WhatsApp DP and status. We have some of the best Maha Shivratri 2022 WhatsApp stickers online.

On this day, one is asked to wear Rudraksha to get success in your field but only after performing Rudrabhishek. On Shivratri, to celebrate Lord Shiva, devotees must perform abhishek with milk and then do Jalabhishek as well. Make a panchamrit of milk, curd, honey, perfume and ghee and bathe Shivling on this day. You must also offer sweets with flowers, garlands and belpatra. We bring you messages, Happy Maha Shivratri quotes, beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to all your loved ones:

Maha Shivratri Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of the Divine Shiva, Remind Us of Our Capabilities and Help Us Attain Success. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Maha Shivratri Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Love, Peace, Strength and Glory. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mahashivratri to Friends and Family. May the Supreme and Only God Shiv, Bless You Strength.

Maha Shivratri Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mahashivratri Is the Celebration Time for Shiva Devotees. Be He Proud Follower. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When You Have the Blessings of Lord Shiv on You, No Enemies Can Harm You. Happy Maha Shivratri.

According to religious scriptures, people positively worship Shiva and Parvati by keeping a strict fast on this day. It is believed that on the day of Shivratri, the person who worships Lord Shiva with Bilva leaves, Lord Bhole Nath fulfills all their wishes so go ahead and make the most out of this day.

