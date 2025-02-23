Maha Shivratri, meaning “The Great Night of Shiva” is celebrated on the 14th night of the lunar month of Phalguna. Maha Shivratri 2025, also known as Mahashivratri will be observed on February 26. It is believed that on this night, Shiva’s cosmic energy is at its peak, making it an ideal time for spiritual practices, meditation, and seeking divine blessings. Worshiping Lord Shiva on this occasion is said to remove past sins, overcome obstacles, and lead devotees toward self-realisation and liberation (moksha). In this article, know Maha Shivratri 2025 auspicious puja ritual, the significance of Rudrabhishekam, that includes the offering milk, water and bel leaves to Lord Shiva. Maha Shivaratri 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Rituals, Legends and Significance To Celebrate the Great Night of Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri is not just a night of devotion but also a time of deep inner transformation. The festival holds immense spiritual significance, as it is believed that meditating and chanting mantras like "Om Namah Shivaya" on this night align one’s consciousness with the universal energy. As you observe Maha Shivratri 2025, follow this auspicious Mahashivratri ritual and seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

Maha Shivratri 2025 Ritual: How To Perform Rudrabhishek Puja?

Rudrabhishekam is a sacred Vedic ritual performed to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva. This powerful form of worship involves offering various elements, such as milk, water, honey, and bel (bilva) leaves, to the Shiva Lingam while chanting Vedic hymns, particularly the Rudram from the Yajurveda. The ritual is believed to purify the mind, body, and soul while pleasing Lord Shiva, who is known as the Supreme Destroyer of evil and the bestower of peace and prosperity. The offerings symbolise surrender, devotion, and the desire for spiritual growth.

Among these, milk, water, and bel leaves hold special significance in Shiva’s worship, as they represent different aspects of purity, healing, and divine connection. Milk is offered to Shiva as a symbol of purity, nourishment, and compassion. It represents the devotee’s wish for divine grace and a purified soul. Water, drawn from sacred rivers, signifies the cleansing of sins and the flow of positive energy in life. Bel leaves, considered extremely dear to Lord Shiva, are believed to have cooling properties that soothe his fiery nature. The three leaflets of the bel leaf symbolise the three aspects of Shiva—Brahma (Creator), Vishnu (Preserver), and Mahesh (Destroyer)—as well as the three fundamental qualities of existence: sattva (purity), rajas (activity), and tamas (inertia).

Offering these elements during Rudrabhishekam is said to remove negative karma, bring inner peace, and fulfill desires. Devotees believe that performing this ritual on auspicious days like Mahashivratri, Shravan Mondays, or Pradosham amplifies its benefits, granting protection, prosperity, and ultimate spiritual liberation (moksha). Wishing everyone Happy Maha Shivratri 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).