Mahashivratri is a very significant and auspicious festival for Hindus. Maha Shivaratri 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 26. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed that he did the cosmic and divine Natraj dance, known as tandav, on this night. It is also believed to be the day Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati united. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. In addition, many also prepare tasty sweets and serve them to friends and family. If you are looking for recipes, scroll below to learn how to make singhade ke aate ki katli. The sweet is a quintessential Mahashivratri treat made using water chestnut flour, cardamom powder, ghee, sugar, and water. For the full recipe, watch the Tyohaar Ki Thaali video below. When Is Maha Shivratri 2025? Know Mahashivratri Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja Vidhi, Significance and More About the Auspicious Festival, Also Known As the Great Night of Shiva.

Singhade Ke Aate Ki Katli Recipe:

