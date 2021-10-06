Mahalaya is the auspicious commemoration that marks the beginning of Durga Puja for Bengalis across the world. Also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, Mahalaya 2021 will be celebrated on October 6. This annual celebration falls on the last day of Pitrupaksha. Mahalaya Amavasya is a very auspicious day where people pay homage to their ancestors by conducting Shradh and Tarpan. An integral part of Mahalaya observance for many is hearing the voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra on AIR at sharp 4 am. A common voice in every home in Bengal, tuning in to Birendra Krishna Bhadra on Mahalaya day is a ritual that everyone follows. But if you are staying outside West Bengal and want to continue with this tradition, you might have questions on how to hear Birendra Krishna Bhadra Live and Capture the Mahalaya 2021 telecast. Here’s your guide.

Catch Birendra Krishna Bhadra Live on AIR Bangla

Birendra Krishna Bhadra is known to go live on AIR Bangla every year at 4 am sharp. If you are not back in Bengal for Puja 2021, you can simply log on to the All India Radio Homepage and choose AIR Bangla. You can also catch the original video of Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahishasura Mardini on Youtube right here!

Here Are All The Details

🗓️6 अक्टूबर 2021, प्रातः 4 बजे से 5:30 बजे तक 🔘'महालय' के अवसर पर सुनिएगा हिंदी और संस्कृत में विशेष कार्यक्रम - ♦️महिषासुर मर्दिनी♦️ 📡इन्द्रप्रस्थ, FM Gold, AIR Live News24x7 YouTube चैनल पर pic.twitter.com/sQUlCG9LIt — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) October 5, 2021

How to watch Mahishasura Mardini on TV?

If you would like to watch the Mahishasura Mardani to mark the beginning of Mahalaya 2021 and thereby Durga Puja 2021, the Live telecast of Mahishasura Mardini from 5 am onwards. There are various dedicated programs that have been scheduled on all Bengali TV Channels, from Colors Bangla, Star Jalsa to ZeeBangla that you can choose from.

Watch the Star Jalsha Mahalaya 2021 Promo

Zee Bangla’s Mahalaya 2021 Promo was also launched recently

Colors Bangla has also planned special events for Mahalaya Amavasya 2021

Mahalaya celebration is extremely important for the commemoration of Pujo 2021. On this day, the sculptors who make the idols of Goddess Durga for Pujo begin to paint Her eyes. Most Bengali families are also excitedly prepping for Durga Puja 2021 and officially begin to count down days to the biggest festival for them. We hope that this Mahalaya is filled with love and happiness for each and every one of you.

