Maharana Pratap Jayanti is an annual event that is celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, the legendary Rajput king of Mewar. Maharana Pratap was known for his valour, resistance against the Mughal emperor Akbar, and his love for freedom. He belonged to the Sisodiya clan of Rajputs. According to the Hindu calendar, it was Tritiya, Jyeshtha, Shukla Paksha, 1597 Vikram Samva,t when Maharana Pratap was born. Hence, as per the Hindu calendar, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, May 29.

According to drikpanchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 01:54 on May 29, 2025 and will end at 23:18 on May 29, 2025. He is revered and worshipped by many royal families in Rajasthan for his bravery and courage. This year, it will be the 485th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025 Date

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025 Timings

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Tritiya Tithi begins at 01:54 on May 29, 2025 and will end at 23:18 on May 29, 2025.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Significance

Maharana Pratap was the 13th king of the Mewar kingdom, which is the modern-day Rajasthan. He is celebrated for his resolute resistance against the Mughal Empire, particularly Emperor Akbar. Unlike many other kings of his time, Maharana Pratap decided to fight against the Mughal dominance, choosing honour over compromise.

Maharana Pratap is best known for the Battle of Haldighati against the Mughal emperor Akbar to defend his kingdom. On this day, various events, ceremonies and tributes are held in Rajasthan, especially in Udaipur and Chittorgarh.

