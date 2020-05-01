Maharashtra Day 2020 Images With Marathi Wishes & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & Greetings

Maharashtra Dinchya Hardik Shubhechha images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Maharashtra Day or rather Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubheccha to one and all speaking the Marathi language. The first of May marks the day when Maharashtra achieved its statehood as a Marathi speaking state. On May 1, 1960 the state separated from the Bombay Division. It is a very significant day for all the residents and is usually celebrated with traditional parades and cultural events. But because of the Coronavirus lockdown, all such celebrations have been cancelled. But that does not stop one from exchanging greetings and wishes for the day. People specifically look for Marathi images and wallpapers with quotes. So we have got you a beautiful collection of Maharashtra Din 2020 messages in Marathi. Check out our collection of Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha Images & Wallpapers for free download. Maharashtra Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Maharashtra Diwas WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages to Celebrate State Formation Day.

Maharashtra Day, commonly called as Maharashtra Din is a state holiday commemorating the formation of the state in the year 1960. After the rigorous efforts of the Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti, demanding a separate state based on language, Maharashtra was formed according to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960. Bombay Division was divided into two parts Maharashtra and Gujarat. So today also marks the celebration of Gujarat Day. People exchange greetings, messages and images expressing their pride in the language and being a part of the state. We have thus got you a beautiful collection of Maharashtra Day 2020 images and wallpapers. You can download these for free and share on Facebook, Instagram and other such platforms to share your greetings with everyone.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Abhimaan ahe Marathi aslyacha, Garv ahe Maharashtriya Aslyacha! Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tumha ani Tumchya Parivaras Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: आम्हाला अभिमान आहे महाराष्ट्रीय असण्याचा. आम्हाला गर्व आहे मराठी भाषेचा. आम्ही जपतो आमची संस्कृती आमची निष्ठा आहे मातीशी. महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in mind, Strength in words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in Our hearts, Lets salute the spirit of Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Maharashtra Day Lets Unite. Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza, Garza Maharashtra Mera! Happy Maharashtra Day 2020.

How to Download Maharashtra Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Maharashtra Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store platform where numerous apps are available. HERE is the link to download them all.

You can download these free wallpapers and images and send across your greetings to every one of this significant day. Remember the beauty of the state, respect your language, read some literature that teaches you something about your state. Share these beautiful images as your status or just to pass on your greetings in Marathi. Wishing everyone a Happy Maharashtra Din 2020!