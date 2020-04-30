Maharashtra Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Maharashtra Diwas WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages to Celebrate State Formation Day

Maharashtra Day 2020 (File Image)

Maharashtra Day is annually celebrated on May 1 and it is indeed a very significant day for the people of Maharashtra. This day is also known as Maharashtra Din or Maharashtra Diwas. The occasion is used to celebrate the statehood of Maharashtra. Residents of the state who hold pride in the formation of Maharashtra greet each other on Maharashtra Day 2020. So, if you too are looking to download online Maharashtra Day 2020 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, greetings and text messages, you have arrived at the right page. Maharashtra Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and State Formation Day Celebrations Associated With Maharashtra Diwas.

The history of Maharashtra Day celebration dates back to 60 years ago when the state was formed. The then state of Bombay in the year 1960 had people speaking various languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani, which did not work out. In this scenario, Sanyukt Maharastra Andolan began, with people demanded a separate state. The protest forced the passing of the Bombay Reorganization Act by the Parliament to divide the multilingual state of Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra, with Ahmedabad. The legislation came into effect on May 1, 1960.

While Maharashtra Day 2020 celebrations have definitely taken a hit due to coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, however, the proud residents of Maharashtra can always greet each other over the digital platform. Notably, outdoor events, commemoratory and celebratory functions will not be organised. Readers are warned to strictly adhere to the social distancing norms and not to venture out of their homes despite the festive occasion. Instead, you can celebrate Maharastra Day 2020 by sending out Maharashtra Diwas 2020 text images, wallpapers, GIFs, HD images to your friends and neighbours.

