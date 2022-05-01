Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Din is the day of formation of the Indian state of Maharashtra from the division of Bombay State. It is observed every year on May 1. The day also celebrates International Workers' Day (also known as Labour Day or May Day) or Kamgar Din or Antarrashtriya Kamgar Din. As we observe Maharashtra Day 2022 on Sunday, here's a collection of Maharashtra Day images, Kamgar Din status, Happy Maharashtra Day 2022 greetings, Maharashtra Din HD wallpapers, Maharashtra Day 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes and more to share with your near and dear ones.

The formation of Maharashtra state from the division of Bombay State took place on 1 May 1960. Every year the government of Maharashtra issues a notification declaring 1 May to be a public holiday to be celebrated as Maharashtra Day. As you celebrate Maharashtra Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. Send Messages, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and Telegram Photos To Celebrate Maharashtra Diwas

On this day, a parade is held at Shivaji Park every year where the governor of Maharashtra gives a speech. Also, the Maharashtra state government and private sector inaugurate and launches various new projects and schemes on this day. People across Maharashtra wish each other on this day by sending them Happy Maharashtra Day messages. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The Bombay State was formed as a result of the States Reorganisation act 1956. It is composed of different areas where different languages were spoken. The Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti divided the Bombay State into two states where one comprised of people speaking Gujarati and Kutchi and the other one with people speaking Marathi and Konkani. According to the Bombay Reorganisation Act 1960, the formation of Maharashtra was a result of this movement. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Maharashtra Day 2022!

