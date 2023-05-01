People of Maharashtra celebrate Maharashtra Day on 1st of May every year. On this day in 1960, the state of Maharashtra was established, and the state was recognized as the state of India. Since then, Maharashtra Day has been celebrated every year by the Government of Maharashtra. On this day, schools, universities and government offices in the state are given a holiday by the state government. Maharashtra Day 2023 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About Maharashtra Din, the Day When the State Was Formed.

106 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Maharashtra state are commemorated on this day. Marathi people celebrate this day with great enthusiasm, various programs are also organized on this day. Celebrating Maharashtra Day, on this day, Marathi brothers from all over the world organize various programs to preserve the culture on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Rangoli is created in many places on this day. Some women also draw rangoli in front of their doors.

Rangoli is an ancient cultural tradition and folk art of India. In India, it is not just customary but also auspicious to draw Rangoli on festival days. You can draw creative and easy Rangoli in front of the office as well as at home in the courtyard on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. This will definitely perk up the Maharashtra Day celebration special. Various programs are organized to make the school students know the importance of this day. Not only this, children perform many kinds of dances and songs on this day. Today we will see simple rangoli designs that can be drawn on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

‘Jai Maharashtra’ Rangoli Design

Maharashtra Din Rangoli Design

May 1 Rangoli Design

On November 21, 1956, the workers took out a march to protest against the government. At this time, the area was resounding with slogans of United Maharashtra by the protestors. It was difficult for the police to cover this march. So the police lathi-charged the protestors. However, the crowd did not disperse. Hence the then Chief Minister of Bombay State, Morarji Desai, ordered firing. The police opened fire and in this firing 106 protesters were martyred.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 06:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).