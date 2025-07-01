Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik

Maharashtra Krishi Din, also known as Maharashtra Agriculture Day, is an annual event celebrated on July 1 in the state of Maharashtra. This date marks the birth anniversary of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik, the former Chief Minister credited as the ‘Father of the Green Revolution in Maharashtra’. Naik served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1963 to 1975 and ushered in a transformative era for agriculture across the state. During his tenure, agricultural universities and research institutions were established, expansion of irrigation projects was carried out, making Maharashtra into a major agricultural powerhouse in India. Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 1. Maharashtra Day 2025: From Toranmal to Chikhaldara, Lesser-Known Places in Maharashtra That Travellers Must Visit.

The Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College in Yavatmal city of Maharashtra state and Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University Parbhani, Maharashtra state was named in his honour. This annual event recognises the hard work and dedication of farmers who are the backbone of India’s economy. Happy Maharashtra Day 2025 Wishes: Greetings and Images To Celebrate Maharashtra Din.

Maharashtra Krishi Din Significance

Maharashtra Krishi Din highlights the contributions of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik and honours his legacy and pivotal role in modernising farming practices. The day raises awareness about current agricultural challenges like water scarcity and highlights sustainable solutions. This day celebrate the resilience of farmers, whose efforts ensure food security and drive rural livelihoods. The celebration on July 1 every year inspires farmers, policymakers, and the public to work collectively toward a greener, more sustainable future for Maharashtra’s farming community.

On Maharashtra Krishi Din, various events are held to encourage innovation and inspire youth to take part in agrarian growth. Events, exhibitions, and seminars are organised across the state to spread awareness about sustainable farming practices, new technologies, and government schemes.

