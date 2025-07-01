Doctors’ Day 2025 Gift Ideas: From Personalised Gifts to Wellness Hampers, Things To Present To Honour and Express Gratitude to Your Doctor Doctors’ Day 2025 Gift Ideas: From Personalised Gifts to Wellness Hampers, Things To Present To Honour and Express Gratitude to Your Doctor
  • Viral
    Fact Check: Has Genelia Deshmukh Only Delivered Hits With Aamir Khan in Bollywood? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Claim Post ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Box Office Success! Fact Check: Has Genelia Deshmukh Only Delivered Hits With Aamir Khan in Bollywood? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Claim Post ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Box Office Success!
  • Festivals
    Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik
  • Videos
    Fact Check: Are Amazon Dating App and Website Real or Fake? Know Truth As Netizens Fall for ‘Online Dating Site’ Made as Part of Joke Fact Check: Are Amazon Dating App and Website Real or Fake? Know Truth As Netizens Fall for ‘Online Dating Site’ Made as Part of Joke
    • Close
    Search

    Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik

    Maharashtra Krishi Din highlights the contributions of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik and honours his legacy and pivotal role in modernising farming practices. The day raises awareness about current agricultural challenges like water scarcity and highlights sustainable solutions

    Festivals & Events Meera| Jul 01, 2025 06:21 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik
    Maharashtra Krishi Din (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Maharashtra Krishi Din, also known as Maharashtra Agriculture Day, is an annual event celebrated on July 1 in the state of Maharashtra. This date marks the birth anniversary of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik, the former Chief Minister credited as the ‘Father of the Green Revolution in Maharashtra’. Naik served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1963 to 1975 and ushered in a transformative era for agriculture across the state. During his tenure, agricultural universities and research institutions were established, expansion of irrigation projects was carried out, making Maharashtra into a major agricultural powerhouse in India. Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 1. Maharashtra Day 2025: From Toranmal to Chikhaldara, Lesser-Known Places in Maharashtra That Travellers Must Visit. 

    The Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College in Yavatmal city of Maharashtra state and Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University Parbhani, Maharashtra state was named in his honour. This annual event recognises the hard work and dedication of farmers who are the backbone of India’s economy. Happy Maharashtra Day 2025 Wishes: Greetings and Images To Celebrate Maharashtra Din. 

    Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Date

    Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 1.

    Maharashtra Krishi Din Significance

    Maharashtra Krishi Din highlights the contributions of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik and honours his legacy and pivotal role in modernising farming practices. The day raises awareness about current agricultural challenges like water scarcity and highlights sustainable solutions. This day celebrate the resilience of farmers, whose efforts ensure food security and drive rural livelihoods. The celebration on July 1 every year inspires farmers, policymakers, and the public to work collectively toward a greener, more sustainable future for Maharashtra’s farming community.

    On Maharashtra Krishi Din, various events are held to encourage innovation and inspire youth to take part in agrarian growth. Events, exhibitions, and seminars are organised across the state to spread awareness about sustainable farming practices, new technologies, and government schemes.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 06:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Festivals And Events July 1 July 1 Events Maharashtra Krishi Din Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Maharashtra Krishi Din Date lk">

    Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik

    Maharashtra Krishi Din highlights the contributions of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik and honours his legacy and pivotal role in modernising farming practices. The day raises awareness about current agricultural challenges like water scarcity and highlights sustainable solutions

    Festivals & Events Meera| Jul 01, 2025 06:21 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik
    Maharashtra Krishi Din (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Maharashtra Krishi Din, also known as Maharashtra Agriculture Day, is an annual event celebrated on July 1 in the state of Maharashtra. This date marks the birth anniversary of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik, the former Chief Minister credited as the ‘Father of the Green Revolution in Maharashtra’. Naik served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1963 to 1975 and ushered in a transformative era for agriculture across the state. During his tenure, agricultural universities and research institutions were established, expansion of irrigation projects was carried out, making Maharashtra into a major agricultural powerhouse in India. Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 1. Maharashtra Day 2025: From Toranmal to Chikhaldara, Lesser-Known Places in Maharashtra That Travellers Must Visit. 

    The Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College in Yavatmal city of Maharashtra state and Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University Parbhani, Maharashtra state was named in his honour. This annual event recognises the hard work and dedication of farmers who are the backbone of India’s economy. Happy Maharashtra Day 2025 Wishes: Greetings and Images To Celebrate Maharashtra Din. 

    Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Date

    Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 1.

    Maharashtra Krishi Din Significance

    Maharashtra Krishi Din highlights the contributions of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik and honours his legacy and pivotal role in modernising farming practices. The day raises awareness about current agricultural challenges like water scarcity and highlights sustainable solutions. This day celebrate the resilience of farmers, whose efforts ensure food security and drive rural livelihoods. The celebration on July 1 every year inspires farmers, policymakers, and the public to work collectively toward a greener, more sustainable future for Maharashtra’s farming community.

    On Maharashtra Krishi Din, various events are held to encourage innovation and inspire youth to take part in agrarian growth. Events, exhibitions, and seminars are organised across the state to spread awareness about sustainable farming practices, new technologies, and government schemes.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 06:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Festivals And Events July 1 July 1 Events Maharashtra Krishi Din Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Maharashtra Krishi Din Date Maharashtra Krishi Din History Maharashtra Krishi Din Significance Today Festival Vasantrao Phulsing Naik Vasantrao Phulsing Naik Green Revolution
    You might also like
    Doctors’ Day 2025 Date in India: Know the Significance of National Doctors’ Day, Celebrated in Honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy
    Festivals & Events

    Doctors’ Day 2025 Date in India: Know the Significance of National Doctors’ Day, Celebrated in Honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy
    Canada Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About Dominion Day, the Anniversary of Canadian Confederation
    Festivals & Events

    Canada Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About Dominion Day, the Anniversary of Canadian Confederation
    Maharashtra Krishi Din History Maharashtra Krishi Din Significance Today Festival Vasantrao Phulsing Naik Vasantrao Phulsing Naik Green Revolution
    You might also like
    Doctors’ Day 2025 Date in India: Know the Significance of National Doctors’ Day, Celebrated in Honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy
    Festivals & Events

    Doctors’ Day 2025 Date in India: Know the Significance of National Doctors’ Day, Celebrated in Honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy
    Canada Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About Dominion Day, the Anniversary of Canadian Confederation
    Festivals & Events

    Canada Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About Dominion Day, the Anniversary of Canadian Confederation
    Rules Changing From July 1, 2025: From LPG Cylinder Prices and Railway Fares to Aadhaar-PAN Link, Check Key Rule Changes Taking Place Next Month
    Information

    Rules Changing From July 1, 2025: From LPG Cylinder Prices and Railway Fares to Aadhaar-PAN Link, Check Key Rule Changes Taking Place Next Month
    Doctors’ Day 2025 Gift Ideas: From Personalised Gifts to Wellness Hampers, Things To Present To Honour and Express Gratitude to Your Doctor
    Festivals & Events

    Doctors’ Day 2025 Gift Ideas: From Personalised Gifts to Wellness Hampers, Things To Present To Honour and Express Gratitude to Your Doctor
    Doctors’ Day 2025 Gift Ideas: From Personalised Gifts to Wellness Hampers, Things To Present To Honour and Express Gratitude to Your Doctor
    Festivals & Events

    Doctors’ Day 2025 Gift Ideas: From Personalised Gifts to Wellness Hampers, Things To Present To Honour and Express Gratitude to Your Doctor

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ibps po exam
    5000+K+ searches
    inter milan
    5000+K+ searches
    alexander zverev
    500+K+ searches
    fábio
    500+K+ searches
    neha byadwal upsc
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ibps po exam
    5000+K+ searches
    inter milan
    5000+K+ searches
    alexander zverev
    500+K+ searches
    fábio
    500+K+ searches
    neha byadwal upsc
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot