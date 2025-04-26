Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 every year to mark the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960. This day commemorates the division of the bilingual Bombay State into Maharashtra and Gujarat based on linguistic lines. The demand for a separate Marathi-speaking state led to the creation of Maharashtra after a long and determined movement. On this day, official ceremonies including parades, flag hoisting, and speeches are held, especially at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, showcasing the pride and cultural richness of the state. To celebrate Maharashtra Day 2025, here are lesser-known places in Maharashtra that travellers must visit. Mumbai Travel Guide: 7 Famous Tourist Places You Can't Miss.

Beyond the political significance, Maharashtra Day is a vibrant celebration of Marathi identity; its art, music, literature, and cuisine. Citizens take the opportunity to embrace their roots by participating in local events, wearing traditional attire, and exploring the state's heritage. While major cities like Mumbai and Pune often host grand celebrations, many choose to travel and discover Maharashtra’s lesser-known destinations, soaking in its diverse landscapes and hidden cultural gems. As you celebrate Maharashtra Day 2025, visit these lesser-known places. From Plitvice Lakes National Park to the Himalayas, 7 Nature Destinations You Must See.

1. Toranmal: A serene hill station in the Satpura range, Toranmal offers cool weather, lush forests, and the tranquil Yashwant Lake. It’s a perfect retreat for nature lovers looking for a peaceful Maharashtra Day getaway.

2. Amboli: Nestled in the Sahyadri hills, Amboli is a misty hill station known for its waterfalls and biodiversity. It’s especially beautiful during the monsoon and offers a quiet celebration amidst greenery.

3. Lonar Crater Lake: A unique geological marvel created by a meteor impact, Lonar Lake in Buldhana district is surrounded by ancient temples and mystery. Ideal for history buffs and adventure seekers.

4. Guhagar: A quiet coastal town in the Konkan region, Guhagar boasts pristine beaches and temples. It's a great spot for a spiritual yet laid-back Maharashtra Day by the sea.

5. Chikhaldara: The only coffee-growing area in Maharashtra, Chikhaldara in Amravati district combines wildlife, viewpoints, and colonial charm. It’s perfect for a scenic and offbeat escape.

Celebrating Maharashtra Day by visiting lesser-known destinations like Toranmal, Guhagar, or Lonar Lake adds depth to the experience, allowing travellers to connect with the soul of the state beyond its urban centres. These hidden gems offer not only scenic beauty and tranquillity but also a deeper sense of pride in Maharashtra’s rich and varied legacy. Whether through travel, food, or cultural immersion, Maharashtra Day becomes a beautiful occasion to honour the essence of this remarkable state.

