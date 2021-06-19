Mahesh Navami will be celebrated on June 19 this year. According to the Hindu calendar, every year Mahesh Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshta month. Maheshwari Samaj celebrates Mahesh Navami with great pomp. The origin of Maheshwari society is celebrated as a boon of Lord Shiva. According to religious beliefs, worshiping Lord Mahesha (Lord Shiva) and Goddess Parvati on this day brings auspicious results. June 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Know All Important Dates, List of Fasts & International Days for the Month.

This year, the Navami Tithi will begin from 08:35 pm on June 18, 2021, which will continue till 06:45 pm on the evening of June 19. Lord Shiva is consecrated on the day of Mahesh Navami. It is considered auspicious to offer Gangajal, Datura flowers and Bel leaves to Bholenath on this day. Worshiping Lord Shiva's mother Parvati on this day is believed to fulfill the wishes. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva and also keep fast on this day. They also visit the Shiva temples to seek blessings from Lord Mahesha. However, visiting temples will not be an option in several parts of the country due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But one can still celebrate the auspicious festival of Mahesh Jayanti by sharing Mahesh Navami 2021 wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings, HD images, wallpapers, and SMS to their loved ones.

Happy Mahesh Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Day of Mahesh Navami, Worship Lord Shiva With Dedication. On This Day, Worship Lord Shiva With Lotus Flowers, Happy Mahesh Navami!

Happy Mahesh Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Each One of You and Your Family a Very Happy Mahesh Navami. May Lord Mahesha Family (Mahesh Parivar) Fulfill All Your Wishes in Health, Wealth & Happiness in Your Life.

Happy Mahesh Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Mahesh Navami Bring Happiness and Celebration in Every Maheshwari Family, Happy Mahesh Navami.

Happy Mahesh Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Maheshwari Tradition and Culture Live Long, Happy Mahesh Navami.

Happy Mahesh Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Day May Bring You Success and Happiness. Wish You a Very Happy Mahesh Navami.

Happy Mahesh Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Holy Occasion of Mahesh Navami, I Am Wishing That Blessings of Sri Mahesh Be With You. And Your Heart and Home Be Filled With Happiness, Peace and Prosperity. Happy Mahesh Jayanti.

Happy Mahesh Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Flowers and Shivling Bring All the Happiness to Your World, Happy Mahesh Navami 2021.

According to mythology, the ancestors of Maheshwari Samaj belonged to the Kshatriya dynasty. Once while hunting, he was cursed by the sages. Then on this day Lord Shiva freed them from the curse and protected their ancestors. Along with this, he was told to take the path of non-violence by leaving violence. Mahadev also gave his name to this society by his grace. This is the reason why this community is known by the name 'Maheshwari'. Thus, Mahesh Navami is considered to be one of the biggest festivals of the Maheshwari Community.

