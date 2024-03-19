March Equinox or Northward Equinox is the equinox on the Earth when the subsolar point appears to leave the Southern Hemisphere and cross the celestial equator, heading northward as seen from Earth. March Equinox 2024 will be marked on March 20, and it is an annual geographical event that signifies the beginning of astronomical spring and the end of winter. As we prepare to celebrate March Equinox 2024, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate March Equinox and more. Nowruz 2024 Doodle: Google Celebrates The Springtime Festival That Promotes Harmony Between Life and Nature (View Pic).

When is the March Equinox?

March Equinox 2024 will be marked on March 20. The northward equinox can occur as early as 19 March or as late as 21 March at 0° longitude. There is a consistent time slippage that allows for the date of March Equinox to change over a period of time. It is stipulated that there is a time slippage of about 5 hours 49 minutes later than the previous year. However, in a leap year, like 2024, it is about 18 hours 11 minutes earlier than the previous year.

Significance of March Equinox

March Equinox is the celebration of the start of spring season in the Northern Hemisphere. It is known as the vernal equinox (spring equinox) in the Northern Hemisphere and as the autumnal equinox (autumn equinox) or fall equinox in the Southern Hemisphere. This annual commemoration is believed to serve as a reference for the preparation of an annual calendar for many cultures and religions. The observance is the zero point of sidereal time and, consequently, the right ascension and ecliptic longitude in astronomy. Happy Spring Season Greetings and Cherry Blossom Images: Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, SMS and GIFs To Celebrate the Season of Hope and Joy!

A key reason that March Equinox is important for people is the way it can impact or influence various religious calendars that are used to decide various festival dates worldwide.

