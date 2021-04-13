The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, is still capable of sending shivers down the spine of everyone who has heard the story of how it was transpired. The incident took place on April 13, 1919, in which Acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered British troops to fire on a large crowd of unarmed Indian civilians, killing at least 379 people and over 1,200 other people.

It marked a turning point in the history of modern India, in that it left a lasting scar on Indo-British relations and was the prelude to Mahatma Gandhi’s full commitment to the cause of nationalism and independence from Britain.

Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts About the Jallianwala Bagh Incident:

Apart from the main entrance, there was no other way for the crowd to escape the garden. This was the major reason for the high number of casualties.

Prior to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Marcella, an English missionary, was attacked and left to die in the streets by an angry mob protesting against the arrested of renowned national leaders, Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew.

Following the incidents of mob attacks and rebellions, on April 12, 1919, Colonel Dyer issued a proclamation banning public gathering. However, the common public wasn't made aware of the same, which resulted in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The gathering at Jallianwala Bagh was a friendly gathering to celebrate Baisakhi.

Apart from Baluchi and Gurkha soldiers using scinde rifles, machine guns were also used in the shooting.

According to an official report, the people gathered were not warned before Colonel Dyer ordered the firing.

The firing stopped only after the soldiers ran out of ammunition.

Apart from people killed by the bullets, many others died as they jumped into a well trying to escape the shooting.

On March 13, 1940, Shaheed Udhan Singh avenged the Jallianwala Massacre by killed former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, General Michael O'Dwyer.

The monument built near the Jallianwala park is today a legacy that inspires every Indian and reminds innocent lives lost in an attempt to raise voice for their country.

