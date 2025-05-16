Masik Krishna Janmashtami is an auspicious occasion dedicated to Lord Krishna, which is celebrated on a monthly basis. It falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha every month and is hence called Masik Krishna Janmashtami. The birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated every month on Masik Krishna Janmashtami. In May 2025, Masik Krishna Janmashtami falls on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. It must be noted that, unlike the grand annual celebration of Janmashtami in the month of Bhadrapada, Masik Krishna Janmashtami is observed every month. In this article, let’s know more aboutthe Masik Krishna Janmashtami date in May 2025, Masik Krishna Janmashtami timings and the significance of the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Krishna. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami in May 2025

Masik Krishna Janmashtami in May 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami in May 2025 Timings

Masik Krishna Janmashtami tithi begins at 05:51 am on May 20 and ends at 04:55 am on May 21.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami Rituals

Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and observe a fast from sunrise until midnight, which is believed to be the time of Krishna’s birth. Some devotees fast partially or observe a vrat by abstaining from certain foods. On the day Masik Krishna Janmashtami, devotees should do a special puja dedicated to Lord Krishna. They should offer flowers and fruits and perform aarti to please the Lord and seek his blessings On this day, devotees chant or recite verses from the Bhagavad Gita, the Bhagavata Purana, and other scriptures related to Lord Krishna. Devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Krishna and sing bhajans and kirtans in praise of the Lord to mark this auspicious day.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami Significance

Masik Krishna Janmashtami holds great significance in Hinduism, especially for the devotees of Lord Krishna. This is a special occasion for devotees to express their love and devotion to Lord Krishna. This day celebrates his birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated by devotees with great excitement and enthusiasm across India.

