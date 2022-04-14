Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday is observed a day before Good Friday. Thursday is called virtuous because this day is the holy day of feast. Jesus Christ ate with his disciples on the Thursday before his death and washed the feet of his disciples. Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday, also known as Great and Holy Thursday, Holy and Great Thursday, Covenant Thursday, Sheer Thursday, and Thursday of the Mysteries, among other names, is the day during Holy Week that is marked by the washing of feet. On this day, the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles, as described in the canonical Gospels took place. As we observe Maundy Thursday 2022 or Holy Thursday, we bring to you WhatsApp messages, wallpapers and GIF greetings to send on the Holy Thursday. When Is Maundy Thursday 2022? Know Meaning, History and Significance of the Observing the Thursday of Mysteries.

It is the fifth day of Holy Week, preceded by Holy Wednesday and followed by Good Friday. "Mondi" comes from the Latin word mandatum or commandment, which refers to the words of Jesus "I give you a new commandment." This day always falls between March 19 and April 22, inclusive, and will vary according to the Gregorian calendar or Julian calendar used. "Maundy Thursday", "Holy Thursday", and other names used are not evenly distributed. The generally accepted name for the day varies by geographic region and religious affiliation. Thus, although "Maundy Thursday" is the general term in England, the term "Holy Thursday" is more commonly used in Ireland, Scotland, Canada and the United States, and the official name used by the Catholic Church. Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, before Jesus was betrayed into the hands of the Roman guards. To observe this day, we bring to you Holy Thursday 2022 HD images, wallpaper and GIFs to send your loved ones.

Maundy Thursday Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maundy Thursday

“This Is My Body…

This Is My Blood…

…Given for YOU.”

Luke 22:4–20

Maundy Thursday Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jesus Took Bread, Gave Thanks, Broke It, and Gave It to Them, Saying, This Is My Body Given for You; Do This in Remembrance of Me. Happy Holy Thursday.

Maundy Thursday Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is Holy Thursday, We Commemorate the Last Supper Within Hours Judas Betrays Jesus. God Bless You.

Maundy Thursday Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blesses Holy Thursday. For Me, This Is Sadder Than Good Friday. This Is the Time When Jesus Offered Himself As the Lamb at the Last Supper.

Maundy Thursday Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: May on This Maundy Thursday, We Start It With Fasting and Prayers, So That We Can Bring God’s Mercy and Forgiveness on All Mankind. Let's Pray Together. Happy Maundy Thursday.

In commemoration of the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday, Christian denominations that observe this day universally celebrate the Sacrament of Holy Communion, which they established on this night by Jesus. In the Catholic Church and some Anglican churches, the Lord's Supper begins as usual, but with the Gloria ringing the church bells, who are then silent until the Easter Vigil. The feet may be washed after the worship.

