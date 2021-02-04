The tradition of Mauni Amavasya is observed by the Hindu community every year. It is popularly known as Mauna Amavasya as well. The occasion falls in the holy month of Magha as per the Hindu calendar, hence it called Maghi Amavasya. One of the most common rituals followed on Mauni Amavasya is to remain silent all day. There are several things one should know when it comes to the observance of Mauni Amavasya. If you are searching for more details about Mauni Amavasya 2021 – date, story, significance, rituals, auspicious timings, celebrations, etc., then you can stop your search here. At LatestLY, we present you all the essential information about Mauni Amavasya 2021 here.

What Is the Date of Mauni Amavasya 2021?

Mauni Amavasya's occasion is celebrated on the day of Amavasya (No Moon day) in the month of Magha as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of January-February. This year, the holy event of Mauni Amavasya 2021 will be celebrated on February 11, i.e.Thursday.

What Is the Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timing) of Mauni Amavasya 2021?

Mauni Amavasya 2021 Date – Thursday, February 11, 202

Mauni Amavasya Tithi 2021 Begins – 01:08 AM on February 11, 2021

Mauni Amavasya Tithi 2021 Ends – 12:35 AM on February 12, 2021

What Are the Rituals of Mauni Amavasya?

As already mentioned, the most important ritual on Mauni Amavasya day is to observe Mauna (silence) the entire day. It is considered highly auspicious. Another vital tradition considered auspicious is to take a dip in the holy Ganga river, which is popularly called Mauni Amavasya Snan. This practice is seen majorly during the Kumbh Mela and Magha Mela. On this day, devotees spend the day in spiritual activities. Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2021 for Free PDF Download: Know List of Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal).

People pray to Lord Brahma in high regards, and chant Gayatri Mantra. They take an early bath, meditate, and choose to be silent all day. If some people are not possible, they decide to remain silent only during the performance of rituals.

What Is the Significance of Mauni Amavasya Vrat?

The event of Mauni Amavasya is celebrated in different parts of India. It is believed that observing silence is more powerful, as it helps connect the mind and soul with the body.

In Uttar Pradesh, Mauni Amavasya's occasion is popularly known as Kumbh Parva or Amrit Yoga. In Andhra Pradesh, Mauni Amavasya is referred to as Chollangi Amavasya. In other parts of the country, the festive event is called Darsh Amavasya. February 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Know All Important Dates, List of Fasts & International Days for the Month.

As February 11 nears, we at LatestLY wish you have a great time with your friends, family, etc. on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya 2021. Do share this piece of information with your loved ones and enlighten them about this auspicious occasion.

