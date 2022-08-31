Samvatsari 2022 is an annual festival celebrated by the Jain community to seek forgiveness for hurting other people’s sentiments, whether it is done knowingly or unknowingly. This year, Samvatsari will be celebrated on September 1, Thursday, which is a regional holiday in some states. This is a special occasion in the Jain calendar, where some people observe a fast and also offer special prayers. This day is also known as Kshamavani or forgiveness day. The messages that people send across on this day are of Micchami Dukkadam, which roughly translates to “may all evil that has been done be forgiven”. On this auspicious occasion of Samvatsari 2022, we at LatestLY have curated some Micchami Dukkadam 2022 wishes and messages to send to one and all as WhatsApp messages, HD images, and wallpapers. Samvatsari 2022 Date: When Is Kshamavani or Forgiveness Day? Know Meaning of Micchami Dukkadam and Uttam Kshama and Significance of Jain Festival Falling on the Last Day of Paryushana Parva.

According to the Jain calendar, Samvatsari is marked annually in the Bhadrapada month, which falls in the middle of August and September in the Gregorian calendar. This auspicious occasion is observed on the last day of the Paryushana Parva by the Shwetambar sect of Jainism. To remember all your loved ones on this day, send these Micchami Dukkadam 2022 wishes and messages as WhatsApp messages, HD images and wallpapers to all of them.

On the Auspicious Occasion of Samvatsari, I Grant Forgiveness to All the Living Creatures, and I Also Seek Forgiveness From All of Them, for I Have No Enemies and Only Friends.

Let Us Celebrate Samvatsari by Accepting All the Living Beings As Our Friends and Having No Enemies in Life. Micchami Dukkadam

Let Us Celebrate This Day by Seeking Forgiveness for Our Actions. Micchami Dukkadam

Samvatsari Allows Us To Seek Forgiveness for Our Wrong Deeds or Thoughts To Make This World a Better Place To Live. Micchami Dukkadam

Today Is Special Because It Gives Us a Chance To Seek Forgiveness for Our Actions or Words, Which Have Intentionally or Intentionally Hurt the Ones Around Us. Micchami Dukkadam.

The usage of Micchami Dukkadam is very widespread in Jainism for the Pratikramana ritual every nine days and also on Samvatsari Day in the Shwetambar tradition, and Kshamavani in the Digambara tradition — the different sects of Jainism. On this day, download and send these wishes to one and all to seek their forgiveness. Wishing everyone a Happy Samvatsari 2022!

