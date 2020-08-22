Samvatsari 2020 is on August 22. It is the last day of Paryushana Parva, the holy festival of Jainism. On this day, people seek forgiveness from each other for things that might have hurt the other person or dwindled their relationship. More than asking for forgiveness, it takes a significant amount of courage to forgive someone. As we celebrate the last day of Paryushana Parv, here we bring you Michhami Dukkadam 2020 images with quotes. These are some inspirational quotes and sayings on forgiveness that will help you let go of hurt and anger on Samvatsari and begin a new journey.

A Samvatsari Pratikramana—an elaborate penitential retreat is performed on this day. After the Pratikramana, Jains seek forgiveness from their parents, friends and relatives, with the phrase, Michhami Dukkadam for their mistakes committed knowingly or unknowingly from their near ones. Forgiving someone for what they said or did is not always easy. But once you do, you are able to move on with your life fully. So, in this article, we bring you Michhami Dukkadam 2020 images with quotes, forgiveness sayings that will help you to let go of the past and move on.

Michhami Dukkadam 2020 Images With Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Forgiveness Is a Virtue of the Brave.”

Michhami Dukkadam Images With Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“To Err Is Human; to Forgive, Divine.”

Quotes on Forgiveness (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Forgiveness Is Just Another Name for Freedom.”

Inspirational Quotes on Forgiveness (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Forgiveness Does Not Change the Past, but It Does Change the Future.”

Michhami Dukkadam Quotes on Forgiveness (Photo Credits: File Image)

"When Someone Does Something Wrong, Don’t Forget All the Things They Did Right.”

We hope that the above quotes and messages will be useful to you as you celebrate the last day of Paryushana, Samvatsari. Seek forgiveness and also forgive those who ask for it and begin a new phase of your life.

