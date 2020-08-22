Samvatsari 2020 quotes and Michhami Dukkadam images: Paryushana Parva is the most important annual holy events for Jains. It falls on Shukla Panchami in the month of Bhadrapada. Jains pray and meditate during this period and dedicate more time in spiritual upliftment. Śvētāmbara Jains observe Paryushana for eight days and Jains belonging to the Digambara sect do it for 10 days for Jains. The festival ends with the celebration of Samvatsari or Kshamavani. Samvatsari 2020 falls on August 22. During the festival, Jains forgive and seek forgiveness from their family, friends and neighbours by saying 'Michhami Dukkadam'. It is a phrase for forgiveness which is also said as 'Khamau Sa', 'Uttam Kshama' or 'Khamat Khamna'. On Samvatsari, people send 'Michhami Dukkadam' and Samvatsari messages as WhatsApp wishes, Facebook greetings, GIF Images, SMS and on other social media platforms. Paryushan Parva 2020 Wishes Images and Micchami Dukkadam HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Sticker Messages, Photos and GIF Greetings to Celebrate the Jain Festival.

As the Samvatsari is here, we have compiled a list of 'Michhami Dukkadam' messages which you can send your near and dear ones. These messages seeking forgiveness for your intentional or unintended actions are sure to make them smile. The word Paryusana means 'abiding and coming together' as it is the time of forgiving. It concludes with confession and seeking forgiveness for all the mistakes committed in the previous year. Samvatsari Images & Micchami Dukkadam HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Paryushan Parv’s Last Day With Forgiveness Messages, WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Micchami Dukkadam Greetings and Messages to Send to Your Friends And Family on Samvatsari 2020!

Micchami Dukkadam message (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Samvatsari Message Reads: Prabhu Ne Name Te Game Pan Saune Name Te, Prabhu Ne Game. Paryushan Mahaparva Nimite Saune Man Vachan Ane Kaya Thi 'Michchhami Dukkadam'.

Samvatsari 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Samvatsari Message Reads: Knowingly or unknowingly, by action or speech, words or deeds, If I have ever hurt you, then with humble heart folded hands

Uttam Kshama.

Samvatsari greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Samvatsari Message Reads: Mara Atma Sanskaro Thi Vitela Vakhat Ma Bhulthi Thayeli Ke Jani Joyne Kareli Wrutty Ke Prawrutty Badal Gadgad Kanthe 'Michchhami Dukkadam'

Samvatsari 2020 Message (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Samvatsari Message Reads: On this auspicious day of Samvatsari, I beg for forgiveness for all hurts caused by me knowingly & unknowingly. 'Michchhami Dukkadam'

Samvatsari 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Samvatsari Message Reads: May this Paryushan Parv brings you happiness and prosperity. May we all get self-purification and uplift so that we can adhere the ten universal virtues in our practical life successfully. Have a blessed Paryushan Parv.

Samvatsari 2020 Wishes and Michhami Dukkadam Messages To Send On The Last Day Of Paryushana Parva

Jains believe in Ratna-Tray, the three jewels which are right knowledge, right faith, and right conduct. As people fail themselves in following these 10 tenets all throughout the year, they try and follow it in these 10 days of Paryushana. The observance gives importance to self-purification and believes in adhering to the ten universal virtues in practical life. They try and follow the virtuous path where the ultimate destination is salvation.

