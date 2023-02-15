Happy Anti-Valentine Day 2023! Events during the anti-week Valentine's have nothing to do with love. Slap Day is observed on February 15 and Breakup Day is observed on February 21, respectively. Kick Day is observed between Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, and Missing Day. It is the perfect way to unwind following the days of love. Due to couples' overt displays of passion for partners or potential significant others in public spaces like restaurants and social media, Valentine's Week can be infuriating for singles everywhere. Additionally, the events span a week, beginning on February 7 with Rose Day and finishing on February 14 with Valentine's Day. Happy Slap Day Funny Memes & Jokes: Send Hilarious Posts on First Day of Anti-Valentine's Week to Celebrate Your Single Friends Now That We Are Done with Valentine's Day Charade.

Miley Cyrus Gives The Ultimate Anti-Valentine's Day Anthem

miley cyrus really released THE anti-valentines day anthem. what a queen pic.twitter.com/JVwqq1XUWB — xt (@aintitfunmv) February 14, 2023

Happy Anti-Valentine's Day!

Waaah

Anti-Valentines day at work (the bar) tonight 😂 can’t wait for customers to see this pic.twitter.com/8eQp8HSTru — JellalVT | (Pre-Debut FEBRUARY 19, 2023) (@JellalVT) February 14, 2023

Welcome to The Club

Spending my first v day alone in years crying 🥲 I understand the anti valentines day people now 😕 — 🕷️Rαʋҽ Mαɱι🕸️ (@chrissy__xoxo_) February 15, 2023

Celebrations of Anti-Week Valentine's have nothing to do with love. It starts on February 15 with Slap Day and ends on February 21 with Breakup Day. Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, and Missing Day are observed in between. We have all the details you need to know about these days, making it the ideal way to detox from the days of love.

