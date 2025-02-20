Mizoram Foundation Day 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Mizoram Day With These Messages & Greetings To Mark State Formation Day

The journey to statehood began with the Mizo Hills District's demand for greater autonomy in the 1950s. Discontent escalated, leading to armed insurgency in 1966. The Mizo National Front, under Laldenga, played a crucial role in negotiations, eventually leading to the peace accord, which paved the way for Mizoram to be declared the 23rd state of India. As you observe Mizoram Foundation Day 2025, share these Mizoram Foundation Day 2025 images, HD wallpapers, Mizoram Day wishes, greetings and message. Missionary Day 2025 Date in Mizoram: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Arrival of Two Welsh Christian Missionaries.

Mizoram State Day is celebrated on February 20 each year to mark the day Mizoram became a full-fledged state of India in 1987. Before this, Mizoram was a district of Assam and later a Union Territory. The transition to statehood was a result of the Mizo Peace Accord, signed in 1986 between the Indian government and the Mizo National Front (MNF), ending decades of insurgency. To celebrate Mizoram Foundation Day 2025 on February 20, we bring you Mizoram Foundation Day 2025 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. These Mizoram Foundation Day photos are perfect to share Happy Mizoram Day wishes, greetings and messages to mark the state formation day. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Mizoram is known for its lush green hills, vibrant culture, and unique traditions. The state is home to the Mizo people, who have a strong sense of community and celebrate festivals like Chapchar Kut and Pawl Kut with great enthusiasm. Its economy primarily depends on agriculture, handloom, and handicrafts, while tourism has been steadily growing.

On Mizoram Statehood Day, the government organises ceremonies, parades, and cultural events to honour the state's rich heritage and progress. The day is a reminder of the state's peaceful journey to development and unity, reflecting its motto: "Unity in Diversity."

