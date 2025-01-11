Missionary Day is an annual event in Mizoram that is celebrated on January 11. The day commemorates the arrival of two Welsh Christian missionaries in the year 1894. These missionaries arrived in the northeastern state a century ago and introduced Christianity. The annual event hence commemorates the arrival of Christian missionaries to Mizoram, which significantly influenced the cultural, social, and spiritual life of the Mizo people. In Mizoram, this day as a public holiday, and all government offices, educational institutes, and banks remain closed on this day. In this article, let’s know more about the Missionary Day in India 2024 date and the significance of the annual event in the northeastern state of India. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Missionary Day 2025 Date in Mizoram

Missionary Day 2025 falls on Saturday, January 11.

Missionary Day History

Missionary Day in Mizoram marks the arrival of the first Christian missionaries, Rev. J.H. Lorrain and Rev. F.W. Savidge, to the state in 1894. These missionaries played an important role in introducing Christianity across the state, setting up schools, and laying the foundation for modern education in Mizoram. As per historical records, the Presbyterian Church in Mizoram started celebrating Missionary Day in 1974. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Missionary Day Significance

Missionary Day in Mizoram is celebrated with great excitement across the state. On this day, special church services are held to honour the contributions of the missionaries. Several programs like traditional songs, dances, and skits highlight the history and impact of missionary work. The day serves as an opportunity to learn and understand the efforts of the missionaries and express gratitude for their contributions.

