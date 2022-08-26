Mother Teresa, also famous as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, is known and revered for her immense contributions to society and for her dedication to helping out the poor and the underprivileged. She was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, which is the present capital of the Republic of Macedonia. She left her home to become a nun at the early age of 18 and dedicated her life to the poor and downtrodden. The Missionaries of Charity started by her in 1950 in Calcutta (present-day Kolkata) is now an international religious family. On the occasion of Mother Teresa’s Birth Anniversary, we at LatestLY have curated some quotes and messages you can send to your near and dear ones to honour the contributions of Mother Teresa. Mother Teresa 24th Death Anniversary: Quotes on Service, Charity, Love and Peace by the Roman Catholic Nun and Saint Will Fill Your Heart With Kindness

Known as one of the greatest humanitarians of the 20th Century, Mother Teresa’s life is an inspiration to many. Her contributions to the upliftment of the downtrodden have left a long-lasting impact on the lives of many. She even attracted financial support and volunteers for her mission and she visited several countries to expand her foundation. You can share these quotes and messages with all your loved ones to remember her wise words.

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes & Messages

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Quote Reads: Every Time You Smile at Someone, It Is an Action of Love, a Gift to That Person, a Beautiful Thing. – Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Messages (File Image)

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Quote Reads: Not All of Us Can Do Great Things. But We Can Do Small Things With Great Love. – Mother Teresa

Happy Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 (File Image)

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Quote Reads: If We Have No Peace, It Is Because We Have Forgotten That We Belong to Each Other. – Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Quote Reads: Kind Words Can Be Short and Easy To Speak, but Their Echoes Are Truly Endless. – Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Inspirational Quotes (File Image)

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Quote Reads: The Most Terrible Poverty Is Loneliness and the Feeling of Being Unloved. – Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Inspiring Quotes (File Image)

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Quote Reads: The Hunger for Love Is Much More Difficult To Remove Than the Hunger for Bread. – Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Famous Quotes (File Image)

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022 Quote Reads: I Can Do Things You Cannot, You Can Do Things I Cannot; Together We Can Do Great Things. – Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa started with the aim of providing free services to the poorest sections of society and later also began working with people suffering from severe diseases. For her contributions to society, she was also awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1979. Wishing you all Happy Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary 2022!

