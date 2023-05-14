Mother’s Day 2023 will be observed on May 14. It is generally celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. Mother’s Day is an opportunity for everyone to take time for their mother and spend quality time with her. Many people express their loved by giving a card or gift to their mom on Mother’s Day, while others plan a day out with them. It is a way to express how special mothers are. As you celebrate Mother’s Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Mother's Day 2023 images and Mother's Day HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day. WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Day To Honour Mothers.

One doesn’t need a day to celebrate the love for their mother. But if there is a day dedicated just for the same, why miss any chance to celebrate the woman who got you in this world? Mother’s Day has been celebrated since ancient times when Greeks and Romans observed festivals honouring goddess Rhea and Cybele. Celebrating Mother’s Day, people scroll the internet looking for the best greetings they can send to their mom on this day. Here is a collection of HD Images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for Mother’s Day 2023. Share WhatsApp Photos, Wallpapers, Quotes and Facebook Status on This Memorable Day for Mothers!

Mother's Day Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mother, I Admire You for All the Things You Do for This Family! Happy Mother's Day!

Mother's Day Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother's Day to All the Mothers in the World. They Are the Reason Why This World Is So Beautiful.

Mother's Day Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother's Day to My Wonder Woman! You Inspire Me To Thrive in My Own Way Every Day!

Mother's Day Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother's Day! Being Your Daughter Is a Blessing and I Hope To Make You Proud Someday!

Mother's Day Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother's Day, Mom! May You Receive All the Happiness That You Have Sacrificed for My Sake!

Mother’s Day wasn’t a popular event earlier. With gift card companies finding an opportunity to increase their sales by celebrating Mother’s Day, this day gained popularity and is now celebrated worldwide. Wishing everyone Happy Mother’s Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2023 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).