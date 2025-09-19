Mysuru Dasara, the state festival of Karnataka, is one of the grandest celebrations in the country that draws millions of devotees. It is observed during Navaratri and culminates on Vijayadashami, symbolising the victory of good over evil. This year, Dasara celebrations in Mysore commence on Tuesday, September 22, 2025, and the grand final day will be on Vijayadasami, which falls on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade, two major attractions on the final day. Mysore Dasara 2023 Photos, Wishes and HD Wallpapers: Download Beautiful Pics of Mysora Palace and Share Them With Family and Friends.

The tradition dates back to the Vijayanagara Empire in the 15th century and was later embraced and expanded by the Wadiyars of Mysore in 1610. The festival commemorates Goddess Chamundeshwari’s triumph over the demon Mahishasura. In this article, let’s know more about Mysuru Dasara 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in Karnataka. Mysuru Dasara 2025 Inauguration Row: Banu Mushtaq Facing Opposition As She Belongs to Different Religion, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Mysuru Dasara 2025 Dates

Mysuru Dasara 2025 starts on Tuesday, September 22, 2025 and ends on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Mysuru Dasara Significance

The royal family of Mysore performs a special pooja on the occasion of Dasara. During Dasara, the entire city is gaily decorated and illuminated, and festive joy fills the air with cultural programs, music, dance, and exhibitions across the city, showcasing Karnataka’s rich heritage. The highlight is the Jumbo Savari on Vijayadashami.

A majestic procession of caparisoned elephants, led by the golden howdah carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, passes through the decorated streets of Mysuru. Thousands of visitors gather to witness this spectacle, which is accompanied by folk troupes, tableaux, and traditional music.

