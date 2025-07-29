Nag Panchami, celebrated on the fifth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravan month, is a traditional festival dedicated to the worship of snakes, especially the Nagas. Nag Panchami 2025 is observed on Tuesday, July 29. Predominantly observed in Gujarat and parts of Rajasthan, this day holds immense significance in agrarian communities that revere nature and its creatures. People offer milk, turmeric, and rice near snake burrows or temples, praying for protection from snakebites and expressing gratitude for their role in maintaining ecological balance. To celebrate the auspicious festival, here's Nag Panchami 2025 wishes in Hindi, images, HD wallpapers, quotes and messages as you share Nag Panchami Ki Shubkamnayein greetings.

The festival of Nag Panchami is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. It is believed that snakes are connected to divine beings, such as Shesha Nag on whom Lord Vishnu rests, and Vasuki who was used during the churning of the ocean. Women fast on this day and offer food to Brahmins as part of their devotion. Homes are cleaned, and snake images are drawn on walls using turmeric and vermillion. Devotees chant mantras and read stories about serpent deities. As you observe Nag Panchami 2025, share these Nag Panchami 2025 wishes in Hindi, images, HD wallpapers, quotes and messages.

Nag Panchami Wishes in Hindi

Nag Panchami Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nag Panchami Wishes in Hindi

Nag Panchami Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nag Panchami Wallpapers

Nag Panchami Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nag Panchami Images

Nag Panchami Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Nag Panchami Wallpapers

Happy Nag Panchami Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nag Panchami is also observed as a form of thanksgiving. Farmers believe that honouring snakes ensures the protection of their crops and families. The spiritual meaning extends to respecting every living being created by nature. With a blend of rituals, folk beliefs, and environmental awareness, Nag Panchami beautifully weaves together reverence for the animal world and a commitment to harmony between humans and nature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).