While the nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan on August 22, 2021, one more festival is observed in Maharashtra and that is Narali Purnima. Commemorated by Maharashtra’s Coastal Community also known as ‘Koli Community’, Narali Purnima falls on the full moon day of Shravan. This is an auspicious day for fishermen as they perform pooja to the sea as they venture back to the ocean for fishing. While we all extend the greetings and wishes of Raksha Bandhan this festive season, we bring to you a list of Narali Purnima 2021 Whatsapp Messages, Narali Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha images, HD wallpapers, Happy Narali Purnima 2021 greetings that you can share with your family and friends.

Narali Purnima celebrated on the full moon day is an important festival for fishermen. They offer ‘coconut’ also known as ‘Shrifal’ to Lord Varun for a safe and successful beginning. The fishermen seek blessings from the water as they start their business. Some of them also engage in planting trees or donating in charity as their respect to mother nature. Shravan is considered to be an important month in the Hindu calendar and as the festive season begins, all you need to do is share some heart-warming wishes and greetings to spread love, joy and harmony. Happy Narali Purnima Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online to Send Wishes on Shravan Purnima.

Hope you liked our messages and greetings for Narali Purnima 2021. Also do not forget that the pandemic is far from over! Please maintain safe social distancing and do not forget to wear a mask when you move out this festive season.

