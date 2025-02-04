Narmada Jayanti 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, February 4. It is a sacred festival celebrating the birth anniversary of the River Narmada, one of India's holiest rivers. Falling on the Shukla Paksha Saptami in the Magha month, this festival is observed with great reverence, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, through which the river flows. The Narmada is considered a goddess in Hinduism, revered for her purity and life-giving properties. On the auspicious festival of Narmada Jayanti 2025, share these Narmada Jayanti 2025 wishes, images, messages in Hindi, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers to celebrate the birth anniversary of River Narmada. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

On Narmada Jayanti, devotees gather at the ghats of the Narmada River to take a holy dip, believed to cleanse sins and purify the soul. Elaborate rituals and aartis are performed on the riverbanks, accompanied by devotional songs and chants. Temples dedicated to the Narmada Goddess are decorated, and processions are carried out, showcasing the cultural richness of the region. As you observe Narmada Jayanti 2025, share these Narmada Jayanti 2025 wishes, images, messages in Hindi, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Puthandu, Nowruz and Other Important Dates, Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

The festival also emphasises environmental consciousness as devotees pledge to keep the river clean and protect its ecosystem. The Narmada, often referred to as the "lifeline of Madhya Pradesh," sustains millions of lives, making its conservation a shared responsibility. Narmada Jayanti is not just a religious observance but also a celebration of India's deep connection with rivers as sources of life, culture, and spirituality. It inspires people to respect and cherish natural resources, fostering a sense of gratitude and environmental stewardship.

