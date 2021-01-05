National Bird Day is observed every year on January 5. Nature lovers, environmentalists, bird protectors and people across the United States of America observe National Bird Day with great enthusiasm. National Bird Day is one of the several holidays designated for celebrating birds. It was launched to raise Avian Awareness among the people. Born Free USA and Avian Welfare Coalition together launched the National Bird Day in 2002 for the first time. National Bird Day 2021 is celebrated not just in the United States but across the world by bird lovers and others alike and holds immense significance. Here is everything you need to know about the National Bird Day 2021 celebration, why National Bird Day is celebrated, National Bird Day date, etc.

When is National Bird Day 2021?

As mentioned above, National Bird Day is celebrated on January 5 every year. National Bird Day was launched in 2002 in the United States. This commemoration then spread to various other parts of the world. The other relevant days to National Bird Day are Bird Day (comes on May 4), World Migratory Bird Day (Celebrated on 2nd Saturday in May), International Migratory Bird Day and Bird Day in the UK.

Significance of National Bird Day

National Bird Day captures the issues of protecting and survival of both the captive and wild birds. According to Born Free USA, nearly 12 percent of the world’s almost 10,000 bird species are in danger of extinction.

National Bird Day celebration offers a platform and opportunity to raise awareness about these ecological problems and educate people on what they can do to protect and preserve birds across the world. Six Beautiful Birds That Visit India During Migration Every Year.

How is National Bird Day Celebrated?

To observe National Bird Day, people participate in various Bird related activities apart from Bird Watching, studying them and educating others. People often participate or show their support by adopting birds.

People often start by educating themselves by reading a bird identification book, which helps in learning about different species of birds. There are more than 10000 species of birds.

Visiting an Aviary or donating to a bird sanctuary are also considered in observing the National Bird Day. We hope that you celebrate this National Bird Day by doing your bit for society. Here's wishing everyone a Happy National Bird Day 2021!

