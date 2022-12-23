National Consumer Day is celebrated every year on December 24. The day highlights the rights and power of a consumer and customer and has been established to make people aware of the rights of consumers. National Consumer Day is celebrated on December 24 every year. The formation of this day happened in 1986 under the Consumer Protection Act. There is a lot of confusion between World Consumer Day, which is celebrated on March 15, and National Consumer Day, which is celebrated on December 24. Both days have similar motives, but they are celebrated on different dates. World Consumer Rights Day Wishes & Quotes: Share HD Images, Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, Bill Gates & Jeff Bezos Sayings to Celebrate The Day.

National Consumer Day History

On December 24, 1986, the Consumer Protection Act 1986 received the approval of the President of India and came into force. Since then, National Consumer Day is observed every year on December 24. The day aims to spread awareness about consumer importance, their rights, and their responsibilities. The Consumer Protection Act of 1986 aims to protect consumers against different types of exploitation, such as defective goods, unsatisfactory services, and unfair trade practices. National Consumer Day was made to protect consumer rights and to make people aware of it.

The Consumer Protection Act in India guarantees six basic rights:

Right to choose the product

Right to be protected from all kinds of hazardous goods

Right to be informed about the performance and quality of all products

Right to be heard in all decision-making processes related to consumer interests

Right to seek redressal whenever consumer rights have been infringed

Right to complete consumer education.

National Consumer Day Significance

National Consumer Day was established to save consumers from market exploitations like different pricing and to get different or defective products. The day helps us understand the relationship between buyer and seller. The act came into power in 1986 after the approval of the President of India. It is said that people must be aware of the facilities that the government is making for the consumers, and to make it possible; this day was formed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).