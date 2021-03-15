World Consumer Rights Day 2021 Images: ‘Jaago Grahak Jaago’ is the Indian way of celebrating and cautioning people about their rights and responsibilities as customers. As people gear up to celebrate World Consumer Rights Day on March 15, this year, it will be interesting to see campaigns across the globe. The international event is observed to “raise global awareness about consumers’ rights and needs”. People celebrate the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day by sharing funny, meaningful, and popular Consumer Rights Day images and wallpapers with their loved ones. If you are finding the latest collection of World Consumer Rights Day 2021 images, memes, or viral pictures, then look no further as you have reached the right place.

The official theme of World Consumer Rights Day 2021 is 'Tackling Plastic Pollution.

People who are fond of social media platforms can use these HD World Consumer Rights Day 2021 images and HD wallpapers and share them on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, etc. There’s another option of celebrating consumer rights and that is by sharing creative World Consumer Rights Day stickers available on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers on respective platforms.

There many videos that go viral on such international events. If you are looking for trending and viral World Consumer Rights Day 2021 videos, then you are in for a treat. All you have to do is to download these amazing HD World Consumer Rights Day images and convert them using an app. With this, you can share these amazing and famous World Consumer Rights Day 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Moj, Roposso, Chingari, etc.

If you are searching for ways to observe the global event of World Consumer Rights Day 2021, then sending greetings and motivating messages is one grand way. At LatestLY, we bring you the newest and trending World Consumer Rights Day 2021 images, memes, wallpapers, etc. which you will love to share on this day.

"We See Our Customers As Invited Guests to a Party, and We Are the Hosts, It’s Our Job Every Day to Make Every Important Aspect of the Customer Experience a Little Bit Better." Jeff Bezos.

"Your Most Unhappy Customers Are Your Greatest Source of Learning." Bill Gates

"For Us Our Most Important Stakeholders Is Not Our Stockholders It Is Our Customers. We Are in Business to Serve the Needs and Desires of Our Core Customer Base." John Mackey

"Get Closer Than Ever to Your Customers. So Close That You Tell Them What They Need Before They Realize It Themselves." Steve Jobs

The observance of World Consumer Rights Day was inspired by former US President John F Kennedy when he addressed the US Congress in 1962 about consumer rights. He was the first world leader to do so, speaking about consumer rights. The first observance took place in the year 1983, and since then, every year, the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated under a particular theme dedicated to protecting the rights of consumers. As March 15 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy World Consumer Rights Day 2021. We hope you are a watchful consumer and enlighten your loved ones to be one, as time progresses.

