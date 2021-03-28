March 30 is observed as the National Doctors' Day in the United States. The special day recognises the contributions of all doctors and physicians to individual lives and communities. It is a day to be grateful to doctors who save so many lives. Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the observance of Doctors' Day has become more crucial as they are leading at the forefront.

National Doctors' Day 2021 Date in the United States

The dates of National Doctors' Day vary from nation to nation. In the United States, March 30 is observed as National Doctors' Day.

National Doctors Day 2021: History and Significance

National Doctors' Day was first observed in March 1933 in Georgia. Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr Charles B Almond, decided to celebrate a day to honour physicians. March 30 was chosen to celebrate this day as it was the anniversary of the first use of general anaesthesia in surgery.

The day honours all efforts and hard work doctors put in to save lives. Although supposed to be marked by patients and benefactors of the healthcare industry, it is generally observed by healthcare organisations. Historically, the day was celebrated by sending a card to the doctors and placing flowers on the graves of dead doctors.

