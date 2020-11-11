National Education Day is an annual observance in India commemorating the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India. He served as the minister from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958. National Education Day of India is celebrated on November 11 every year to remember the scholar and Islamic theologian. He was also an independence activist and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress during the independence struggle. On Abul Kalam Azad's 132nd birth anniversary, we bring to you National Education Day 2020 wishes and messages. It also includes National Education Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, HD Images, Wallpapers, Messages, SMS and Instagram Stories to send on the observance. 10 Things Indian Schools Owe Our Future Generation.

On National Education Day, various campaign and programs are held to spread awareness on the importance of education. Different events are held in schools and colleges remembering the importance of the observance. On September 11, 2008, The Ministry of Human Resource Development decided to observe National Education Day on November 11. His contribution to education in India has been notable. He was also famous for his Urdu poems and also worked towards free education in the country. National Education Day 2020 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes, Education Day Quotes and Facebook Greetings to Honour Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s Birth Anniversary.

