It is important to reduce the use of energy services for the betterment of the future. With the increasing number of population, the requirement for energy is also increasing continuously. It is significant to reduce the consumption of energy so that energy sources can be saved for future uses. To increase awareness among the citizens, National Energy Conservation Day is marked. The annual observation is on December 14. As we observe National Energy Conservation Day 2020, we bring you some interesting quotes. These inspirational sayings and HD images will help you to increase the awareness of energy conservation.

In India, the Energy Conservation Act was implemented by the Energy Efficiency Bureau (BEE) in 2001. It is a constitutional body which works under the Government of India, and helps in the development of policies and strategies to reduce the use of energy. Many events, conferences, debates, workshops and more are organised across the country to mark National Energy Conservation Day. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has gone virtual this year. You can still signify the importance of energy conservation by sharing these National Energy Conservational Day 2020 quotes and sayings.

"Energy Conservation Is the Foundation of Energy Independence." Thomas H. Allen

"Biofuels Are the Future of Energy in This Nation and Around the World." Rod Blagojevich

"There Is No Energy Crisis, Only a Crisis of Ignorance." R. Buckminster Fuller

"More Energy Conserved, More the Planet Life Is Reserved."

"We Simply Must Balance Our Demand for Energy With Our Rapidly Shrinking Resources. By Acting Now We Can Control Our Future Instead of Letting the Future Control Us." Jimmy Carter

"Conservation of Energy Also Protects Our Environment." Lamar S. Smith

"Life Should Be Built on the Conservation of Energy." Herbert M. Shelton

“Every Act of Energy Conservation… Is More Than Just Common Sense: I Tell You It Is an Act of Patriotism.” Jimmy Carter

“Earth Provides Enough to Satisfy Every Man’s Needs, but Not Every Man’s Greed.” Mahatma Gandhi

Energy Conservation Day is a significant event, and it focuses on making people aware of global warming and climate change and promotes efforts towards saving energy resources. Celebrate the day by sharing the essential quotes and creating alertness on the importance of saving energy now for a better future.

