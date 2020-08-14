National Honey Bee Day or National Honey Bee Awareness Day is observed in the United States on the third Saturday of August every year. National Honey Bee Day 2020 falls on August 15. The observance highlights the importance of honey bees. It is to recognise the contribution of honey bees to humans. National Bee Day is also to pay thank beekeepers those who manage bees. National Beed Day started in 2009 within a small group of beekeepers who petitioned for it and obtained a formal proclamation by the USDA honouring honey bees and beekeeping. Why Bees Are Important For the Survival of the Human Race.

In 2010, a non-profit, Pennsylvania Apiculture Inc. was organised to better facilitate and promote the observance. Originally, National Honey Bee Day was observed on the fourth Saturday of August, but was later changed to the third Saturday of the month. National Honey Bee Day is managed by HoneyLove.org, a Los Angeles-based honey bee educational non-profit. World Bee Day 2020: Different Ways to Help Save Honey Bees From Extinction.

Honey bees play a vital role in the ecosystem and for the same, World Bee Day is also observed. Other than honey, their presence is important for the humankind. It is to highlight why bees and their habitat needs need to be protected. Bees being pollinators has a critical role in the food chain of the world. Their decreasing population can directly affect humans and the food supply. Deforestation and increase in technological advancements affect the bees badly. They often forget their way back home due to mobile signals coming in their way. Hence it's necessary to ensure good forest cover and thus conserve our bees. Happy National Honey Bee Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).