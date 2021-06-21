Kissing can be a great way to express your love for your partner. It is a beautiful form of communication. Kissing is not only good for your physical health but it is also helpful for your mental health. Kissing helps to reduce stress, it also helps to boost immunity and burn calories. In any relationship, the expression of love and care through kisses double up the phenomenon of love to infinite. A kiss makes a relationship much stronger. And to celebrate the power of kissing, National Kissing Day is celebrated every year on June 22.

The celebration is more popular in the United States of America and in a few other countries across the world. However, the actual significance of celebrating National Kissing Day is unknown. It is believed that the celebration of kissing day would have started in the United Kingdom and later, people of the other countries started celebrating the special day. It is also believed that since the early 2000s the practice of celebrating the kissing day was adopted. Apart from National Kissing Day, International Kissing Day is also celebrated on July 6. Now, as National Kissing day 2021 will be celebrated on June 22, Tuesday; here we have listed out some crazy facts about kissing which will surely put a smile on your and your partner’s face.

Kissing your partner for about a minute can help you to burn up to 26 calories. And when it is done regularly, it may even add a few years to your life.

Kissing produces extra saliva which helps to clean out your mouth and thus, it helps to fight tooth decay.

On average, people spend about 336 hours kissing which is almost two weeks of our lives.

Back in the medieval ages, people used to sign their name with an x, and then they used to kiss the mark to show their sincere intent as they were unable to read and write at that time.

In 1966, the first interracial kiss on television was featured in the episode of Star Trek.

It is normal to greet someone you just met with a kiss in Latin America; however, in France, people kiss for passion, in Africa, people often kiss the ground on which their chief walked and in Italy, people kiss to say hello.

In the 2010 film Elena Undone, actresses Necar Zadegan and Traci Dinwiddie kissed each other for a record-breaking three minutes and 23 seconds. On the other hand, the world record of the longest kiss in real life was made by a Thai couple Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, who kissed each other for 58 hours, 35 minutes, and 58 seconds.

Now you definitely know why kissing is so important in life. Thus, National Kissing Day 2021 must be celebrated to remind our loved ones about the benefits of kissing. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy National Kissing Day 2021.

