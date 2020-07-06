It is International Kissing Day 2020 today, July 6. The day is observed to celebrate kisses, the beautiful moment that enhances the relationship between two persons. When you are feeling all the feels and just cannot find enough words to explain them, a kiss could be just what the moment calls for. Passionate or tender, a kiss expresses all emotions that at times you often struggle to vocalise. To celebrate International Kissing Day, in this article, we bring you nine super-romantic quotes and sayings on kisses. These International Kissing Day 2020 quotes will accurately sum up all your feels on kisses. So, check and download these beautiful quotes on kisses and use them as a perfect Instagram caption to celebrate Kissing Day. From French Kiss to Sloppy Smooches Types of Kisses and What They Mean!

International Kissing Day also celebrates emotions beyond a passionate kiss. It can be a quick lip-lock or long minutes of smooth or even a quick peck on the cheeks of people you are closed to. A kiss is not only romantic, but a sign of affection that reminds people you care. And these quotes on kisses will help to enhance the spark between couples and even celebrate the bond you share with your closed ones. Download these International Kissing Day 2020 images and quotes to celebrate the wonderful display of emotion. International Kissing Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of The Observance Celebrated to Bring People Closer.

The First Time I Kissed You. One Kiss, I Was Totally Hooked. Addicted to You. — Ellen Hopkins

Happiness Is Like a Kiss. You Must Share It to Enjoy It. - Bernard Meltzer

How Far Away the Stars Seem, and How Far Is Our First Kiss, and Ah, How Old My Heart. - William Butler Yeats

If You Are Ever in Doubt As to Whether to Kiss a Pretty Girl, Always Give Her the Benefit of the Doubt. - Thomas Carlyle

If You Kiss My Neck, I’m Not Responsible for What Happens Next.

She Knew 100 Little Things About Him, but When He Kissed Her She Couldn’t Remember Her Own Name. — Michelle Hodkin

Kiss Me Until I Forget How Terrified I Am of Everything Wrong With My Life. — Beau Taplin

I’ll Make Up for All the Years I Was Supposed to Be Kissing You. — Leo Christopher

Because With the Right Person, Sometimes Kissing Feels Like Healing. — Lisa McMann

Now that you have these beautiful lines, make sure you share it with your partner. Run to your bae and give him/ her a long and passionate kiss to celebrate your relationship. Happy International Kissing Day, everyone!

