National Mathematics Day is observed every year on December 22. This day marks the birth anniversary of legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. National Mathematics Day is observed to raise awareness about the golden achievements of Srinivasa Ramanujan in the field of Mathematics. He solved some unsolvable equations and presented significant mathematical analysis, due to which he was considered a gifted mathematician. He is regarded as one of the greatest mathematicians on a national and global level. As you celebrate National Mathematics Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated quotes and messages that you can share as wishes, greetings, images and HD wallpapers on this day. World Maths Day 2022 Funny Memes & Jokes: Hilarious Posts Both Math Lovers and Haters Will Share Online.

Srinivasa Ramanujan was born in 1887 in Tamil Nadu and spent most of his life in poverty. From a young age, he had a keen interest in maths, and by the age of 15, he obtained a copy of Elementary Results in Pure and Applied Mathematics by George Shoobridge Carr’s Synopsis. He took the job of a clerk as an adult for his living but continued his mathematical studies independently. He made his way to Trinity College by getting in touch with renowned international university professors. Here are some National Mathematics Day 2022 quotes and messages that you can share as sayings, images, HD wallpapers, wishes and greetings on this day. National Mathematics Day 2022 Date in India: Know the History And Significance Of The Day That Marks The Birth Anniversary Of Srinivasa Ramanujan.

National Mathematics Day 2022 Quotes and Messages

National Mathematics Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Since Mathematicians Have Invaded the Theory of Relativity, I Do Not Understand It Myself Anymore. – Albert Einstein

National Mathematics Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: Mathematics Is the Most Beautiful and Most Powerful Creation of the Human Spirit. – Stefan Banach

National Mathematics Day 2022 Images (File Image)

Quote Reads: An Equation Means Nothing to Me Unless It Expresses a Thought of God. – Srinivasa Ramanujan

National Mathematics Day 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Quote Reads: Nature Is Written in Mathematical Language. -Galileo Galilei

National Mathematics Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Quote Reads: Pure Mathematics Is, in Its Way, the Poetry of Logical Ideas. – Albert Einstein

Ramanujan made many contributions to the theory of numbers and mathematical functions. In 1911, his papers were published in the Journal of the Indian Mathematical Society. In 1918, he was invited as a member of the London Mathematical Society in Britain and became the youngest fellow of the Royal Society. In 2012, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh marked this day as the national tribute to the legendary Srinivas Ramanujan. Wishing everyone a Happy National Mathematics Day 2022!

