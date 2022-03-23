Happy World Maths Day 2022! Here comes the day dedicated to the subject that many people have a love-hate relationship with. And by that, we playfully mean that the world is divided into either the ones who love math or the ones who completely hate math. LOL. On this day, people share wishes, greetings and HD images. HOWEVER, you can share funny memes and jokes with your BFFs. Hilarious posts to maybe remind your classmates you took Maths classes with that you have the funniest memes to share. Mathematics is a useful subject that plays an important role in every field of our life. To observe this day many programs are organised to bring mathematics to society in an entertaining way. One such program was started on 14 March 2007 with online competition. Which was very popular. After this interesting and successful program of mathematics, it was decided to celebrate Mathematics Day every year on the international stage.

Many programs are organized at the national and international level to make mathematics more enjoyable and understand the vastness of mathematics. However, on a lighter note, people since childhood make many jokes and memes on Mathematics. Especially people who hate the subject. Even the ones who love Maths have some sort of hilarious outlook towards the subject. Check out some of the best World Maths Day 2022 Funny Memes & Jokes:

Spiderman Jokes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathsmillion (@mathsmillion)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by math vibes (@math__vibes)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Math Antics (@math_antics_)

B99 Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All about math memes (@math.m3m3)

Get it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MATHS 🇮🇳 (@vb__maths)

Infinity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennyfer Keohane (@thepinkpitbull)

Aren't these hilarious? But did you know this year, aka 2022 we are celebrating the third International Mathematics Day with the theme "Mathematics Unites". Last year, the theme was: Mathematics for a better world. International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is celebrated every year globally with great enthusiasm in schools, museums and other educational institutions of all countries. We hope you make the most of this day and share these memes with your loved ones.

