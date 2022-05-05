Nurses are one of the essential parts of the healthcare system. They devote their lives to taking care of people, working incredibly long hours and sacrificing their time and are entirely dedicated to their patients. A special week is observed called National Nurses Week to honour the hard work of these exceptional healthcare workers that begins on May 6 and ends on May 12, which is observed as International Nurses Day to commemorate Florence Nightingale's birth anniversary. As the week calls for much-needed recognition and celebration, here are some National Nurses Day images, Happy Nurses Day 2022 wishes, Happy Nurses Day 2022 HD images, Nurses Day 2022 WhatsApp messages And Nurses Day 2022 wallpapers for you to share.

The first day of the celebration week is National Nurses Day, a specific day of recognition for the Nurses. National Nurses Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 6. This day is a chance to express our gratitude and thank the nurses for their utter devotion to people's well-being. People observe this day by hosting events and parties for the nurses and giving presents and small tokens of appreciation. Let us look at the collection of National Nurses Day wishes, Happy Nurses Day 2022 greetings, National Nurses Day photos, National Nurses Day status and quotes to share with dedicated nurses.

At the end of National Nurses Week on May 12, International Nurses Day will be celebrated in the honour of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. We wish all these silent heroes who have dedicated their lives to making others' lives better a very Happy Nurses Day! You deserve the world.

