National Nurses Week 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Wishes, Greetings, Wallpapers And GIFs With Thoughtful Sayings to Say Happy Nurses' Day

Happy National Nurses Day 2020! The day to celebrate and thank the nurses is here. Every year the day is celebrated on May 6. The aim of this day is to raise awareness about the essential role played by nurses in society. In the current situation when the world is braving a coronavirus pandemic, the nurses have shown immense dedication. It is important now more than ever to thank the nurses around you for the contribution towards the well-being of the medical workers. National Nurses Day marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, which ends on May 12 aka the birthday of Florence Nightingale. National Nurses Day (US) 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS And Messages to Thank Medics For Their Selfless Work.

You can show your appreciation towards the nurses in various ways on National Nurses Day. One of the ways can be sharing meaningful quotes and images on social media, given that amid the lockdown you can go and meet the nurses you know to thank them. If you are looking for Nurses day quotes, Happy Nurses Day 2020 messages along with HD images, creative GIFs, wallpapers and text messages for National Nurses Day 2020, we have your back! Thank You Messages & Positive Quotes For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! HD Images & Inspirational Words to Express Gratitude to Heroes Fighting COVID-19.

On this day usually, celebratory events are held across the United States to honour the work of nurses, such as banquets, state and city proclamations, and seminars. However, since social gatherings are not allowed this year because people are asked to follow social distancing norms amid the lockdown, you can use social media to express your feelings. Here's a bunch of motivational messages, greetings along with HD images to wish Happy Nurses Week 2020:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Constant Attention by a Good Nurse May Be Just As Important as a Major Operation by a Surgeon. —Dag Hammarskjold, Swedish Diplomat

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Character of a Nurse Is Just As Important as the Knowledge He/She Possesses. – Carolyn Jarvis (Canadian Television Journalist)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tenderness and Kindness Are Not Signs of Weakness and Despair, but Manifestations of Strength and Resolution. — Khalil Gibran, Lebanese-American Artist, Poet

WhatsApp Message Reads: How Can Anybody Hate Nurses? Nobody Hates Nurses. The Only Time You Hate a Nurse Is When They Are Giving You an Enema. — Warren Beatty, American Actor

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is the Nurse That the Child First Hears, and Her Words That He Will First Attempt to Imitate. — Quintilian, Roman Rhetorician

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nurses Are the Heart of Healthcare. — Donna Wilk Cardillo, Career Guru for Nurses

Normally on this day, the nurses receive gifts or flowers. On the final day of the week aka May 12 is the birthday of Florence Nightingale (1820-1910). Also known as The Lady with the Lamp, Florence Nightingale was known as the founder of professional nursing, especially due to her pioneering work during the Crimean War (1853-1856).